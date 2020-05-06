Members of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP worry financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will further delay efforts to combat housing discrimination at a time when they say it is needed most.
They say housing inequities in Dubuque have become more pronounced as a result of the current health crisis, which has led to a call by members for changes to the city’s newly adopted budget.
“The impact of the pandemic will be affecting us all for the foreseeable future,” wrote NAACP Friends of Fair Housing Committee Members Lynn Sutton and Tom Lo Guidice in a recent note to council members. “The modest changes we are requesting can help our city address the current situation as well as the long-term needs.”
The group has urged the city to fill a vacant assistant housing director position, despite a city hiring freeze; to hire a consultant to develop a housing “discrimination index” and move forward with fair-housing testing; and to set a deadline for an education, outreach and rebranding effort to encourage greater participation in the city’s housing voucher program by landlords.
Council members approved creating the position at the end of last year at an annual expense of $110,500, but it remains unfilled to mitigate projected financial losses from the pandemic.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen has said frozen positions will be re-evaluated each quarter.
Lo Guidice and Sutton say promised tasks — namely, a public overhaul of the city’s housing voucher program — were not getting done prior to the pandemic. They argue that a hiring delay only will place an already overtaxed department further behind as it works to address affordable-housing demands in the wake of the health crisis.
Significant impediments to fair housing choice remain for people of color and low-income residents — who are hardest hit financially by the crisis — to access affordable-housing options, according to a recent city analysis. Nearly 25% of all renters in the city spend at least half of their annual income on rent.
Council members, though, twice have balked at prohibiting landlords from refusing to rent to tenants who rely on public assistance. Officials have said the city lacks accurate data on the prevalence of housing discrimination and how many landlords in Dubuque accept vouchers to implement such a ban.
Council members passed a rule that takes effect this year requiring landlords to report whether they accept vouchers for each unit they own. And city housing inspectors just now are beginning to collect information from landlords and inform them about the housing-assistance program, according to city Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger.
Lo Guidice and Sutton, however, said Dubuque’s five-year plan to address housing needs falls short in providing the data collection needed to develop effective policies. That includes providing funding for an independent survey of local housing practices recommended by a city-hired consultant to determine the likelihood that illegal housing discrimination is occurring.
The city hired a Nebraska consulting firm in 2016 that conducted limited testing focused on how Dubuque landlords treated prospective tenants based on race and the use of housing vouchers. Test results found either no evidence of discrimination or were inconclusive.
Lo Guidice and Sutton argue that more robust testing is needed.
“Right now, we feel we’re running in circles,” Sutton told the Telegraph Herald. “We keep hearing, ‘We don’t have the data. We don’t have the data.’ ... Do the testing, get the data and make a better comprehensive plan that has action steps.”
Steger said city officials hope to provide funding for fair housing testing in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2021, should revenues improve.
“We have to be more strategic … with that revenue, but it is something we still need to do and plan on doing,” she said.
City Council Members Ric Jones, Brad Cavanagh, David Resnick and Danny Sprank echoed those comments.
“I completely agree we need to move quickly as we can,” Jones said. “The question is, ‘How quickly can we?’”