SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 John F. Kennedy Road.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Tuesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
St. Anthony/Our Lady Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, 2160 Rosedale Ave. Pre-kindergarten students can participate in hands-on activities with kindergarten students.
St. Columbkille Kindergarten Visit Day, 9:30 a.m., St. Columbkille School, 1198 Rush St. Pre-kindergarten students can participate in hands-on activities with kindergarten students.
Visual Arts
Today
Family movie, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. In “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” a girl embarks on a quest to save her parents and find a lost Incan city. Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 42 minutes. For all ages.
Tuesday
Imagination Center, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Explore and create at three creation stations. For those in kindergarten and older
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road. A story with early literacy activities. If public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in an interactive, and encouraging environment. For those in first-fifth grades.
Story time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A story with early literacy activities. If public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E. A story with early literacy activities. If public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Commando: A Poetry Reading, 6 p.m., Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape, 242 Main St., Galena, Ill. E’mon Lauren’s poetry takes artifacts, language and ephemera from life on Chicago’s Southside and Westside to create a manifesto of survival and growth.
Tuesday
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Ages 3-5. A story with early literacy activities. If public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group, 5 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1100 Carmel Drive, studio room of the Caritas Center. Details: 563-663-0202.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 weigh-in, 6-7 meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center,
1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Fold Calendar Craft, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make and decorate a personal hand calendar where you can mark important dates and keep track of when your library books are due. For those in first-fifth grades.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30.
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606, 563-663-5223 or sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Crochet Winter Headband, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Learn how to keep your ears warm and look stylish at the same time. Bring a skein of worsted/bulky weight yarn, and a size I/J hook. Pre-registration required. For ages 16 and older.