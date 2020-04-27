The pandemic having driven most activity indoors, local organizations in many sectors have grown accustomed to the systems used to meet remotely.
Government meetings, classes and business interactions all have moved online during the COVID-19 outbreak. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.
For example, an April 17 meeting of the governing board for the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region of Iowa via web conferencing platform Zoom was interrupted by a profane visitor.
About 35 minutes into the morning meeting — just after Dubuque County officials pitched the idea of using regional funds to bring a psychiatric nurse into the county jail — a new user joined the call.
The user’s photo was the hero character from the Legend of Zelda video game series. But while Link is known for being a silent protagonist, this iteration let loose a profane, homophobic diatribe.
The call host quickly ended the meeting.
This phenomenon has become known as “Zoombombing,” and it is a growing occurrence in any sector that uses online video conferencing platforms.
Carolyn Keller, director of academic assessment at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, said she has heard of a few incidents since the school began using Zoom.
“There has been some of that, but nothing too traumatic or disruptive so far, that I’ve heard,” she said.
When the mental health meeting reconvened more than an hour after the incident, region CEO Mae Hingtgen explained that safeguards can be put it place to exclude online trolls. However, she was reluctant to enact them as the meeting is open to the public.
“I didn’t want to do them because it was an open meeting, but I guess I should have,” she said.
Other slight snafus have peppered area operations. Lafayette County, Wis., Supervisor Andy Schilling said the county’s planning and zoning commission has had issues with people listening from home shouting over the action.
“It was like free public comment the whole meeting,” he said. “But I don’t know what else you do. It’s just something you need to get used to.”
Iowa Freedom of Information Council Executive Director Randy Evans likened the interruptions to a troublesome person standing up and shouting during a public meeting.
“The government body back then would have had somebody prepared to take action, escort the person out,” he said.
Nathan Gilmore, IT director for Dubuque County, said avoiding interruptions requires a gatekeeper of sorts.
“You need one or two people running the meeting, for a larger meeting,” he said. “You’ve got a co-host focused on admitting people, muting and un-muting, while the chair runs the meeting.”
In general, however, the availability of these platforms has been more a blessing than a curse.
“There is certainly a learning curve to both students and faculty, but we have continued on,” Keller said. “Our faculty have been incredibly dedicated and gotten creative, using whatever means are necessary to make it work.”