The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Bonnie S. Tiefel, 69, of 2384 Gordon Drive, reported the theft of guns and other items worth $1,800 between Sept. 19 and Sunday from her residence.
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Bonnie S. Tiefel, 69, of 2384 Gordon Drive, reported the theft of guns and other items worth $1,800 between Sept. 19 and Sunday from her residence.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town