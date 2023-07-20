Eleven new sculptures have been selected for the City of Dubuque’s 17th annual temporary public art exhibit, Art on the River.
Sculptures were selected from a pool of 32 applications from 22 artists representing 10 states in the U.S. and Canada, according to a press release.
The release states that this year’s theme is “Innovate & Illuminate,” based on Dubuque’s history of progress and innovation and the city’s goal to “light the way to a future that is sustainable and resilient.”
The pieces will be installed later this month along the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque, where they will be on display until July 2024. All sculptures will be available for purchase, with part of the proceeds retained to sustain the Art on the River program.
The sculptures and artists are:
“Comic Slot” by Bilhenry Walker, of Milwaukee, Wis.
“Diverted Pump” by Matt Moyer, of Columbia, Mo.
“FROM_ORION” by Damon Hamm, of New York, N.Y.
“Illumination Through Reflection,” by Dan Alderman and Evan Prosch, of Dubuque
“Oxbow Reimagined” and “Serpentine Insect Hostel,” both by Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa
“Reflective Permutations” by Evan Prosch, of Dubuque
“Stainless River Marker” by Skip Willits, of Camanche, Iowa
“The Gleaming Cube” by Timothy Sprengelmeyer, of Dubuque
“This is Her” by Chris Wubbena, of Jackson, Mo.
“Toward our Future” by Gail Chavenelle, of Dubuque
A free public reception celebrating the selected works and artists will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Tri-State Wind Symphony will perform a concert at 7 p.m. in Alliant Amphitheater.