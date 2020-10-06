MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Republican seeking to represent Iowa in the U.S House of Representatives got a boost from the longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley at a campaign stop in Maquoketa today.
Grassley, R-Iowa, complimented Ashley Hinson on her efforts so far to claim the First Congressional District seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. Grassley has represented Iowa in the Senate since 1981,
“I have staff that’s been with me for years that I sent down to check on her campaign,” he told a crowd of more than 20 at Jackson Manufacturing Inc. “It’s a very sophisticated campaign that she’s running.”
But Grassley stressed that flipping Iowa’s First Congressional seat back to red was bigger than just Hinson.
“It’s not just because Ashley is a wonderful person, but also that she’s one of Iowa’s four House seats that we would need to make sure (U.S. Rep.) Nancy Pelosi is no longer Speaker of the House,” he said.
During the campaign stop, Hinson was critical in her remarks of gridlock in Washington D.C., which she blamed mostly on the Democratic-controlled U.S. House.
“Democrats in Congress seem to only be interested in passing bills they know will go nowhere, to protect their political futures,” she said.
She also criticized Finkenauer’s part in “dragging out” the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and her opposition to “right-to-work” authority for states.
Hinson also talked about President Donald Trump’s recent diagnosis of and ongoing treatment for COVID-19, after an audience member noted Trump's downplaying of the coronavirus.
“The president, having now experienced it himself, probably has a newfound perspective on it,” she said.