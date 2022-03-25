PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Six candidates’ names will be on ballots in the April 5 election for Platteville School Board seats, but two of them say they are no longer running.
Newcomer Anthony “Tony” McFall and current Board Member Irfan Ul-Haq now are asking voters not to vote for them.
The men were among the six candidates to advance to the April election by being the top six vote-getters in February’s primary election in a field of nine candidates. The other four candidates that will appear on the general election ballot are newcomers Jessica Brogley, Benjamin Grossman, Belinda Lyght and Betsy Ralph-Tollefson. School Board Members Brian Miesen and Ryan Kowalski are not running for reelection.
Ul-Haq said his family has made plans to live in Dubuque for the next several years, so he is withdrawing from his reelection bid.
McFall said he hopes voters instead will support him as a write-in candidate for the Platteville Common Council District 1 seat. Incumbent Isaac Shanley is not running for reelection, and newcomer Todd Kasper will be the only candidate on the ballot.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the four candidates still actively running for the school board.
Among the major issues in the school district is the current consideration of a more than $50 million building improvement package and potential bond election in November. The district has brought on general contractors to assist with an activities complex, as well as renovations and additions at each district building, with plans to solicit feedback to see which projects the community will support.
Below are summaries of the candidates’ responses.
Jessica Brogley
Age: 45
Occupation: Teaches at University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s School of Education
Family: Married with two children in the school district
Brogley said that in the short term, her priority is ensuring that the schools are safe spaces for students and staff. Brogley defined “safe spaces” as places where students and staff feel welcome to share ideas and learn in a variety of different ways.
“Long term, I would like to help the district create opportunities for kids that maybe people didn’t think of or couldn’t conceive five to 10 years ago,” Brogley said.
She added that she would like to see more opportunities for students to connect with the community and learn from community members.
“I don’t think we’re doing enough of that,” Brogley said.
She also would like to see more information about how each proposed building project would impact students.
She said she has not seen much emphasis on agricultural and technical education, an area that she believes is particularly important in the community and in southwest Wisconsin.
“We have high demand in those areas,” Brogley said.
Benjamin Grossman
Age: 40
Occupation: Electrical engineer at Avista Inc.
Family: Married with two children in the school district
Grossman said that if elected, his goals would relate to ensuring the school district provides the best opportunities for all students.
“In the long term, we should evaluate how we are using the resources available to us,” he said.
For students interested in higher education, Grossman would like to see the district offer more opportunities for them to earn college credits. For students who are interested in entering the workforce after high school, Grossman would like to see more partnerships with the business community.
“I think that (University of Wisconsin-Platteville) is a great resource that we are potentially underusing,” he said.
In relation to the potential building improvement bond measure, Grossman said that, as a parent, he is familiar with the Westview Elementary and Platteville Middle school facilities. He is particularly interested in plans to improve safety with a new pickup and drop-off area at Westview.
“These are facility updates that make a lot of sense,” Grossman said.
Belinda Lyght
Age: 36
Occupation: Employment specialist at Express Employment Professionals and a piano instructor
Family: Married with three children in the school district
Lyght said her priorities as a school board member would be focused on district efforts to improve standardized test scores and academic achievement.
“It’s very important we address this issue and really kind of dig deeper,” she said.
Lyght is concerned about pandemic impacts on student learning, as well as about attracting families who might have opted to leave the district for homeschool alternatives.
“We should come up with more individualized plans for intervention,” she said. “Every child is unique and beautiful, and they require a different educational plan to be in place for their success.”
She is not in full support of the building improvement projects. Lyght said she was skeptical about the need for an activities complex, a potentially $8.1 million piece of the district improvements. But she supports renovations to current classrooms and the high school auditorium and gymnasium.
“I do believe some updates are necessary, but I do not feel that currently an expansion in our schools is the wisest decision at this time,” she said.
Betsy Ralph-Tollefson
Age: 37
Occupation: Instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
Family: Married with two children: one in the school district and another who will attend when she is of school age
Ralph-Tollefson highlighted her main priorities for the district.
“I really would love to see more mindful student-centered decision-making when it comes to all aspects of the district — with everything from administration to facilities, that we are making decisions and actions that are student-centered,” she said.
Ralph-Tollefson said she is supportive of a bond measure and the potential building projects.
“I definitely support it because I feel that having state-of-the-art facilities goes into making sure we are meeting students and families where they’re at,” she said.
She said she would like to see parking improvements and believes that building entrances serve as an important first impression for families.
“Investing in our schools is one of the most important things for a community,” she said.