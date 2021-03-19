BELLEVUE, Iowa — Local state legislators will host a free informational session this weekend in Bellevue.
Iowa Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, and Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, will host the forum at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Flatted Fifth, 300 Potters Drive, according to online announcements by Jackson County Democrats and Jackson County Republicans.
Bradley and Koelker will provide an update on the Legislature, and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Social-distancing measures will be in place.