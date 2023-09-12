Republican Party of Iowa chair Jeff Kaufmann said the GOP caucus date of Jan. 15, 2024, is “etched in stone,” but concerns remained about whether Iowa Democrats’ new caucus process could affect the state’s first-in-the-nation position.

Kaufmann and Steve Scheffler, a Republican National Committee member and Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition president, spoke to reporters about the caucuses at an “Iowa Press” recording Friday at Iowa PBS.

