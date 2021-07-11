ASBURY, Iowa — It was about 10 p.m. on a Saturday night when Cory Haan got the call that he and his family were waiting for.
He was getting a new heart.
“Deep down, I know I was excited,” said Cory, 19, from his room at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital a little more than a week after his heart transplant. “I was glad to know that the journey was over of waiting.”
The Asbury resident has spent his life with a heart condition that had been exacerbated in the past few years. And after about 1.5 years of waiting, Cory received a heart transplant late last month.
While he still has a long road to recovery following his surgery, he said the transplant already has given him a new lease on life.
“I feel better than I have ever felt,” Cory said. “I feel like I have more energy. I can talk louder. I feel more positive. I don’t know why, but I just feel so much more positive, and I feel like I have a better outlook on everything.”
A new heart
Cory was born with a condition in which the left ventricle of his heart was smaller than the right and had to be removed. Starting in 2018, he started to experience heart failure and ended up hospitalized on multiple occasions. He eventually was placed on a list to await a new heart.
Cory graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2020. He opted to wait a year to start college while waiting for a transplant amid the COVID-19 pandemic and instead worked full time.
“Ever since everything started, we’ve had bumps, but I stayed positive, and I go out, and I live my life like anybody else,” Cory said.
On June 26, Cory went to watch a fireworks show in Farley with friends. At about 10 p.m., he received a call from one of the nurses on his transplant team — she told him a heart was available and asked if he wanted it.
“I was like, ‘Of course, yes. I want the heart,” Cory said.
Kristine Haan, Cory’s mother, said the family was both nervous and excited ahead of Cory’s transplant, knowing his procedure would be particularly tough because of previous surgeries. She also was thinking of the procedure from both the donor and recipient perspective, as her son Cole, who died six years ago, also was an organ donor.
“It’s probably the hardest prayer I’ve ever had to make because here I’m praying for my son to get a heart when I also know what that family (of the donor) is going to go through,” Kristine said.
Cory said he was scared as he went into surgery, but he also was ready to be on the other side of it. He underwent a 12.5-hour surgery from the evening of June 27 into June 28.
Cory doesn’t remember much about the following days as he came back from being sedated, but on July 4, family and friends made the trip to Iowa City to show their support.
“That really changed my mood,” Cory said. “Before that, I wasn’t really up for doing anything. After that, it changed my mood. I really wanted to progress and get better.”
Road to recovery
Cory’s road to recovery has come with some bumps. He developed a blood clot in his leg that caused him to lose circulation in his foot, and he underwent emergency surgery. A little over a week after the transplant, doctors also were trying to determine why the right side of his new heart wasn’t performing as well as it should have been.
However, Cory and his mom both said Wednesday that they were optimistic that his providers would figure out a course of action.
“It seems like we make two steps forward and one step back, but we’ll get there even at that rate,” Kristine said.
Doctors later determined that Cory’s body was not rejecting the new heart, and on Thursday, he was able to walk without assistance, his mother said.
As Cory wraps up his hospital stay, he is undergoing physical therapy to work on walking again and figuring out what medications he will need to take. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be quarantined at home for three months.
“Hopefully for the rest of the summer, I’ll relax at home and swim in my pool and enjoy hanging out with my pets and seeing my girlfriend and hopefully maybe seeing some family at a distance,” he said.
Kristine said she is relieved to know the waiting and anticipation for Cory to get a new heart is over. She said that because of Cory’s heart condition, he had been limited in the kinds of sports and activities in which he could participate.
“With a new, normal heart that has four chambers .. he’s going to be able to do things he’s never been able to do, and he’s going to feel so much better,” Kristine said.
After Cory fully recovers, he looks forward to going back to work full time, hanging out with friends and starting classes at Northeast Iowa Community College.
With a new heart, he feels that he can tackle his goals.
“To me, it means that dreams can come true, that I’m not on a timer anymore,” he said. “I always felt like I was on a timer, that I needed to do things now. Now, I feel like I can really push and work on my dreams.”