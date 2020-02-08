Partners and participants with Dubuque’s Fountain of Youth program gathered Friday afternoon to share stories of success and call the community to action.
The Fountain of Youth, in partnership with the City of Dubuque, hosted the event at the Grand River Center. The program showcased what has been done to help impoverished community members achieve success.
Caprice Jones, founder and executive director of Fountain of Youth, said the event was held to help build relationships throughout Iowa.
“We want to show that Iowa is about growth,” Jones said. “We want the country to see what Iowa is doing.”
Fountain of Youth works with underprivileged local residents to help raise them out of poverty. Fountain of Youth’s Partners in Change program provides one-on-one support.
Various speakers took to the podium Friday to share their experiences with Fountain of Youth.
Jeremy Larson, warden of the Anamosa State Penitentiary, said he has had Jones come to the prison to speak with inmates about turning their lives around.
“It was a really powerful message that he gave,” Larson said. “I think it was really inspiring for the inmates.”
Ryan West, deputy director of Iowa Workforce Development, said many incarcerated Iowa residents come out of jail every year and often need assistance. He said Jones’ efforts through the Real Talk program could be used to help people coming out of incarceration throughout the state.
“Our job is to connect employers with those individuals,” West said. “What we’re able to piggy-back off here can be used to help others around the state.”
Beneficiaries of the Fountain of Youth program also spoke Friday.
Yolanda McDougal, of Dubuque, said Jones and Fountain of Youth helped convince her to put her life back together after she was arrested and spent time in jail. She said having employers and people who provide support is essential for anyone trying to work his or her way out of poverty.
“If a person don’t believe in you, you give up,” McDougal said. “You need people to want to give you a second chance.”
Joe Gruber said he came to Dubuque last year as an ex-felon with severe health problems. Fountain of Youth has helped him establish credit and enrolled him into nutrition programs, and now he feels his life is back on track.
“I’m very thankful for what the program has done for me,” Gruber said. “I feel more part of the community than I ever have.”