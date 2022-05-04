ELIZABETH, Ill. — Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County recently announced the recipients of three grants from Future Fund for Jo Daviess County, totaling more than $10,000 in funding.

  • A $2,500 grant was awarded to JDLF Gives for a program to provide Crock-Pot cooking classes using local fresh foods to families in need. The program also will partner with local food pantries.
  • A $3,000 grant was awarded to Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation to expand its technology capacity throughout the county.
  • A $4,509 grant was awarded to Riverview Center to fund a summer camp that creates safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth.

To contribute to Jo Daviess County Future Fund, visit www.cfjodaviess.com/give or mail a check to Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County, P.O. Box 77, Elizabeth, Ill. 61028.

