Staff members at St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dubuque are preparing to reopen the organization’s thrift store after it closed six weeks ago.
As they stockpile face masks, install plastic shields at the registers and hang signs reminding patrons to socially distance, they are bracing for an onslaught of donations when they resume business May 20.
“People have been cleaning. They have been sorting,” said Rick Merfeld, the nonprofit organization’s executive director. “We are preparing for a new donation process, not only to handle the anticipated increase in volume of donations but also to be able to keep people and staff and donors safe in the process.”
The shuttering of retailers across the country — a preventative measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 — occurred when many homebound residents used the sequestration as a springboard for spring cleaning, decluttering and purging.
But with thrift stores closed, unwanted goods had nowhere to go for those unwilling to toss them into the garbage.
Now, restrictions are being lifted — good news for local donation-based charities, whose thrift stores finance philanthropic initiatives.
At the order of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, retail stores and malls were permitted starting Friday to reopen at 50% capacity in 22 counties, including Dubuque County.
The State of Illinois recently instituted a regional reopening plan that also will see the easing of restrictions on business operations.
Wisconsin’s “safer-at-home” order, which has seen the closure of “non-essential” businesses including retailers, is set to expire Tuesday, May 26, but a challenge in the state Supreme Court might expedite that deadline.
The Platteville (Wis.) Thrift Shop is gearing up for a potential May opening after closing its doors to customers in March.
Employees returned to the store this week to begin deep cleaning and organizing the goods that people have left outside.
“We have that problem all the time here,” said Manager Debbie Hamm.
Normally, donations tick up in May, the start of garage sale season, and she expects to see an even larger influx because rummage and yard sales are currently banned under state order.
The thrift store overseen by Dubuque Rescue Mission, a men’s homeless shelter, anticipates opening in mid-May, according to Executive Director Rick Mihm.
For now, the organization will accept high-demand items, such as furniture and appliances, by appointment.
The Manchester (Iowa) Garage Sale, which traditionally opens in April, has not begun the season.
To do so would be too risky for the about 70 volunteers — whose average age is roughly the same number — who keep it running. Older adults are at higher risk of developing severe complications if they contract COVID-19.
“We are not accepting anything,” said Yvonne Brandt, garage sale committee chairwoman. “We are asking (donors) to please hold it until such time (as it can be accepted).”
The enterprise is the largest fundraiser for Camp Courageous, a nonprofit organization in Monticello, Iowa, that provides recreation and respite care for people with special needs.
Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa recently announced the reopening of three stores, including its Maquoketa location. The Dubuque and Dyersville sites have been closed since March and remain so, and the organization has entreated people on social media to not leave items outside.
A spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
Thrift store directors said people should make sure donations are useable, unsoiled and nonodorous.
People do not need to disinfect items beyond a standard wipe-down or laundering, but some stores will hold goods in quarantine for several days before adding them to the display floor.
Yet some wares, no matter the quality — VHS tapes, used mattresses or chemicals, to name a few — simply cannot be resold, Merfeld said.