A Dubuque clothing store came up just short in the state’s Open 4 Business competition through Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The Midwest Girl, 898 Jackson St., received an $8,000 grant after making the final, as did four other businesses.
Ultimately, Mount Vernon clothing store Bauman and Co. finished first in the competition, which began in April with 17 applicants. Bauman and Co. will receive an additional $20,000 grant.
Competition runner-up Avoca (Iowa) Flower Shop will receive an additional $10,000 grant, and third-place winner Grill Works in Marion will receive an additional $5,000 grant.
The other finalist was The Stitchin’s Tree, of Woodbine.
This is the seventh year of the Open 4 Business contest, which is open to businesses in the 55 Main Street Iowa districts across the state.
