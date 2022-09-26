His face painted like a tiger, Crosby Carr mounted the steps of the playground’s slide, hung by his arms at the top to position himself, then zipped down to the ground below — all while his mom smiled at his progress.

“This is just a great way to celebrate the community,” Ellen Carr said as she watched her 5-year-old son enjoying himself during Steeple Square Community Fest. “It’s a way to celebrate the benefits we have here.”

