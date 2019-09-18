BELLEVUE, Iowa — Barb Besch is no stranger to Bellevue State Park.
Several times per week, she and her friends go walking in the park south of town, winding their way up and down hills, out to a butterfly garden or down a trail that connects to the city of Bellevue.
“This is our therapy,” Besch said during a recent visit to the park with Eileen Trost and Mary Reed, all of Bellevue. “We just walk and talk and enjoy nature.”
At the state park, visitors can hike, camp, look for butterflies and catch multiple views of the Mississippi River at two sites spread over nearly 800 acres.
“It’s quiet, and we can walk three or four abreast,” Reed said. “It’s quiet, it’s beautiful up here, and you can see deer.”
On a recent morning, Park Manager Elli Slouha walked down a paved path toward the butterfly garden in the park’s Nelson Unit. The garden — marked by a pond, plots of grass and benches — is particularly popular with visitors and school groups, she said.
“There can be a lot of variety of butterfly species,” Slouha said. “When you come out here, it’s constantly active with some kind of wildlife.”
Elsewhere in the park, a paved road winds its way up to a scenic overlook, from which visitors can see the river, Lock and Dam No. 12 and lines of buildings that fill the city of Bellevue.
The changing of seasons means the view from the overlook changes throughout the year, Slouha said. In the fall, the scene is dominated by orange and red leaves. In winter, the Mississippi River freezes, and visitors can catch sight of eagles nearby.
“This is a very picturesque view,” Slouha said.
The Nelson Unit is also home to a playground and picnic shelters. A lodge at the site is particularly popular in the summer for weddings and graduation parties. It features wooden tables and benches inside, along with a fireplace and a grassy area nearby that overlooks the river.
About two miles south along U.S. 52, visitors can access Bellevue State Park’s Dyas Unit. The space features about 45 campsites, many of which have electrical hookups.
“They fill up really quickly, especially on holiday weekends,” Slouha said.
Shelters in the Dyas Unit provide space for picnicking near the river, as well as a small playground.
“You can picnic out here, and it’s very secluded, nice and quiet,” Slouha said.
The area also features multiple hiking trails, including Slouha’s favorite, which runs along a fence line and takes visitors in and out of the woods.
“It’s one of the better trails, I feel, because it gets you out in nature,” she said.
When they aren’t going out on their regular walks, Trost, Besch and Reed enjoy taking grandchildren and other family members and friends to Bellevue State Park.
“It’s a great place to bring little ones for the playground equipment,” Trost said.