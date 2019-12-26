People soon can sign up for the range of programming available this winter and spring from Dubuque Leisure Services.
The winter and spring brochure can be picked up at Dubuque Leisure Services at 2200 Bunker Hill Road, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, City Hall or Multicultural Family Center.
It also can be viewed online at CityofDubuque.org/recreation.
Program signups can be completed online first, starting on Monday, Dec. 30.
Mailed, faxed, emailed and dropped-off registrations will be accepted starting Monday, Jan. 6.