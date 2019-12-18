One day before the U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump, three area congressional Democrats confirmed they would back the move and about 100 supporters of the effort gathered in a Dubuque park.
On Tuesday, U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa; Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.; and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., each announced they would vote in favor of the measure. U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., did not respond to a request for comment from the Telegraph Herald. (The four lawmakers’ districts cover the TH coverage area.)
About 100 people attended a Tuesday night “No One is Above the Law” impeachment rally in Washington Square. The event was organized by Indivisible Dubuque and MoveOn.org.
House Democrats are expected to vote today to impeach Trump, formally accusing him of abusing his power as president in dealing with Ukraine to help himself politically and then obstructing Congress by blocking the later investigation.
No Republican representatives have indicated they will support the two articles of impeachment, setting up a close-to-party-line vote.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the partisan tone for the next step, as attention will shift to the Senate which, under the Constitution, is required to hold a trial on the charges. That trial is expected to begin in January.
“I’m not an impartial juror,” McConnell declared. The Republican-majority chamber is all but sure to acquit the president.
A two-thirds vote — or 67 of the 100 senators — would be required for a conviction. The Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.
LOCAL LAWMAKERS SIGNAL INTENTIONS
While the declarations of Finkenauer and Bustos were not necessarily unexpected, a majority of the voters in both of their districts backed Trump in 2016.
Finkenauer, who flipped Iowa’s First Congressional District in 2018, voted to open the impeachment in September but had offered little comment since.
In her eight-sentence statement released Tuesday, she referenced taking her oath of office in January and “swear(ing) I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
She later said that, “after reviewing months of testimony from national security experts, our intelligence community and the words and actions of the president of the United States, I will continue to uphold that oath. I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our Constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level.”
Bustos was elected chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the official campaign arm of Democrats in the House — about one year ago. She had remained silent or even resistant to the notion of impeachment much of the time since, insisting her priorities would remain at the district level, although she voted to open the inquiry.
“With both a profound sense of constitutional duty and deep respect for the Office of the Presidency, I will solemnly cast my vote in favor of both articles of impeachment for Senate consideration,” Bustos said in a statement Tuesday. “No one is above the law, and there is beyond ample evidence that President Trump abused the tremendous powers of the presidency to jeopardize our national security and that of our allies.”
Meanwhile, Pocan has been an outspoken impeachment supporter for months.
“There is no doubt about it — President Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress, and these are grave violations of his oath to our Constitution,” Pocan said in a statement. “A vote for impeachment is not only a vote to impeach this president, but a signal of whether we are willing to hold every subsequent president — Democrat or Republican — accountable to their duty to our nation and ensure that no one is above the law.”
Kind, whose district Trump carried in 2016, has not announced his intentions. In the past, he has called the president’s conduct “alarming” and voted for the inquiry.
IMPEACHMENT BACKERS GATHER
Not all of the 100 in Washington Square on Tuesday night were Democrats, but all now supported impeachment.
Dave Kemp, of Asbury, Iowa, identified himself as a lifelong independent. He said supporting the move wasn’t easy for him, but he sees it as a moral issue.
“As a man, our president needs to recognize that there are limits and that people are hurting,” he said. “... It’s hard for people with a great deal of power to remain human. I hope the outcome of this will make him a better man.”
A poster taped to the park’s white gazebo read “Demand they vote to impeach,” between photos of Republican U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, of Iowa.
Shari Flatt, who organized the Dubuque event for Indivisible Dubuque, encouraged the crowd to contact the senators to urge them to vote for impeachment.
“If we hope to influence the way they vote, hopefully in January, we have to start now,” she said.
Ernst has been critical of House Democrats as they moved toward impeachment, saying that it has sidetracked other necessary work.
Last week, Grassley accused the House Democrats of a “goldilocks impeachment,” saying the stated reasons for the move kept shifting. He added, “The American people are increasingly getting a bad taste in their mouths about the Democrats’ partisan impeachment story.”
SETTING THE STAGE
In Washington, D.C., Trump fired off a furious letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him, and Republicans looked ahead, vowing to defend Trump at next month’s Senate trial.
Trump, who would be just the third U.S. president to be impeached, acknowledged he was powerless to stop today’s vote. He appeared to intend his lengthy, accusatory message less for Pelosi than for the broad audience of citizens — including 2020 voters — watching history unfolding on Capitol Hill.
He accused the Democrats of acting out of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” still smarting from their 2016 election losses. “You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish, personal political and partisan gain.”
He compared the impeachment inquiry to the “Salem Witch Trials.” Asked later if he bore any responsibility for the proceedings, he said, “No, I don’t think any. Zero, to put it mildly.”
Pelosi, who warned earlier this year against pursuing a strictly partisan impeachment, nonetheless has the numbers to approve it.
“Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the president abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress,” Pelosi wrote to colleagues. “In America, no one is above the law.”
House Democrats continued to march toward today’s debate and votes.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to be here today, but the actions of the president of the United States make that necessary,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., gaveling the Rules Committee, which met through Tuesday, with lawmakers arguing over the parameters for the debate.
McGovern said, “Every day we let President Trump act like the law doesn’t apply to him, we move a little closer” to rule by dictators.
The top committee Republican, Tom Cole, of Oklahoma, said, “When half of Americans are telling you what you are doing is wrong, you should listen.”
Hoping to dispatch with lengthy Senate proceedings, McConnell rejected Senate Democrats’ push for fresh impeachment testimony and made a last-ditch plea that House Democrats “turn back from the cliff” of today’s expected vote.
“Impeachment is a political decision,” McConnell said. “The House made a partisan political decision to impeach. I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I’m not impartial about this at all.’’
McConnell and most other GOP senators prefer a swift trial to move on from impeachment. Many centrist House Democrats also are ready to vote and move on. Still, Schumer wants to hear from John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and other current and former Trump officials who were instructed by the president not to appear in the House proceedings.
“Why is the leader, why is the president so afraid to have these witnesses come testify?” asked Schumer from the Senate floor. “They certainly ought to be heard.”