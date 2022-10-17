POTOSI, Wis. — Jim McMahon, a Pardeeville, Wis., native, was a student at Briercrest Bible College in Caronport, Saskatchewan, Canada, in the early 1960s.
“I had done a year at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago,” said Jim, now 79. “But I had a bad philosophy back then — never let your studies interfere with your social life. I had bad study habits.”
That summer, with the chances being slim that he would be going back to Moody, he attended a Christian camp and met somebody who suggested he apply at Briercrest. He and a few of his friends were accepted and soon found themselves in Saskatchewan.
Far from home, he was planning on spending the Christmas holiday on campus when he heard that there was a guy at the school with a car who was planning on driving home to Minnesota.
“I thought if I could get a ride with him to the Twin Cities, my dad loved me enough that if I called him to come and get me, he would,” Jim said. “So, we managed to convince this guy that we were in need of transportation.”
“The guy” turned out to be Stan Sundberg, and he was driving home to Mora, Minn., with his two sisters, Barb and Karin, who were also students at the college.
“And that’s how we got to know each other,” said Karin, now 78. “At one point, my brother stopped, and everybody got out except for Jim. And he held my hand. I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.’”
For Jim and Karin, who celebrated 57 years of marriage on May 1, the connection was instant.
“She was just so beautiful,” Jim said. “And she always had such a beautiful smile.”
Jim and his friends caught a ride with the Sundberg siblings back to campus after the holidays.
“I knew it was serious by the time we headed back,” Karin said. “The only hesitation I had was that there were a lot of girls that really liked him. I really wasn’t sure if there would be a relationship, but it was going good up to that point.”
The Briercrest campus, once part of an old Royal Canadian Air Force base, had a repurposed hangar in which Jim and Karin could go ice skating or participate in a game of curling. On Sundays after lunch, couples would take a walk on “The Mile,” the path that encircled the campus. And once in a while, there would be a trip to Moosejaw for a meal or shopping.
Jim proposed during a dinner date, and he and Karin went ring shopping together.
“He called his grandmother and said, ‘Could you please send me some money so we can go out and get a ring?’” Karin said.
They set their wedding date for May 1, 1965, and Karin came home in December 1964 to spend the holidays with her family. Heading into town on a shopping trip with her mother and sister, they hit head-on a car trying to pass a snowplow, resulting in serious injuries for all of them, including Karin’s broken jaw and ribs.
“My mother was still in a wheelchair on our wedding day,” she said. “But we were able to still get married on the day we planned.”
After Jim graduated, the couple settled first in Pardeeville, where he worked for a farm cooperative and as an interim pastor. They moved to Waukesha, where Jim served on the staff of a church before he got his first full-time pastorate in Indiana.
By that time, the couple had two children, daughter Carolyn and son Curt.
“We figured we had a girl and then a boy, and there wasn’t anything different to have after that,” Karin said with a laugh. “But Carolyn had 11 children and Curt had three, so they made up for it.”
In addition to 14 grandchildren, the McMahons also have 11 great-grandchildren.
“We never lived anyplace more than five years or so with my dad’s job,” said Carolyn Johnston, of Platteville. “They always worked well together when those moves happened. Dad was in charge of everything, and Mom was at home taking care of everything else.”
There were other full-time pastorates and several years during which Jim was executive director of Crescent Lake Bible Camp near Rhinelander. His last post before he retired was in Potosi, where the couple finally settled for good.
“They loved to come and visit and have the kids over to their house,” said Carolyn. “They’d take them out to eat or have a night of playing board games. They just loved being with them, and they still spend a lot of time with the great-grandkids. It’s one of their favorite things to do.”
Jim and Karin both agreed that visiting friends and family is what keeps them fulfilled.
“My mother can carry on a conversation with anybody,” Carolyn said. “That is her gift. And they are huggers. They give hugs to everybody when they say goodbye — to each other, to the kids, the great-grandkids, their friends. Everybody gets a hug.”
Jim continues to work in what he calls “pulpit supply,” filling in for area pastors during vacations or other absences. He also drives a bus for Southwest Opportunities Center in Lancaster, taking special needs adults to and from the center. Karin retired after 17 years working in purchasing at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
As far as what sustains their long-lasting relationship, Jim and Karin both agreed that their faith and a lot of hard work are major factors.
“I think our relationship individually and together with the Lord plays a big part in sustaining our relationship as a couple,” Jim said. “And trusting each other and the willingness to forgive.”
“You don’t have to do anything special,” Karin added. “But you do have to work hard at it. And it’s worth it.”
