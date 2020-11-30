DARLINGTON, Wis. -- One person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Darlington.
Donna Smith, 77, of Darlington, was treated at the scene and released, according to the Darlington Police Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Clay and Minerva streets. A press release states that a northbound vehicle driven by Janelle Johnson, 33, of Darlington, did not yield to Smith's eastbound vehicle, and the vehicles collided. Smith's vehicle flipped onto its side, and she had to be extricated from it.