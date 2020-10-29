Regional Transit Authority, serving Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, will offer free “Ride to Vote” transportation during regular service hours on Election Day.
The service is offered in Delaware, Jackson and Dubuque counties (outside of the Dubuque city limits) on Nov. 3, according to a press release.
It states that voters also can use the service for rides to early in-person voting sites or to drop off absentee ballots. Call 1-800-839-5005 or 563-588-4592 or visit rta8.org/services/tripmaker/cfm to schedule a ride. Reservations are requested 24 hours in advance, and ride requests are subject to availability.