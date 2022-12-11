Several more Iowa lamakers representing Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties made news last week, being named members of their caucuses’ leadership teams.
Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, were joined as assistant majority leaders of the Senate by Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, who represents Clayton County and — since redistricting — the township of Dubuque County covering Holy Cross.
Iowa Representative-elect and current Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence — who will represent all of Delaware County and a township of Dubuque County covering Cascade — was named an assistant majority leader in his new chamber-to-be.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, already was reelected to be House of Representatives minority whip next year. Last week, though, House leadership announced that their full leadership team will be women for the first time, granting James’ service historical context.
Pre-filed Iowa bills
The first two bills to be pre-filed ahead of the 2023 Iowa legislative session came in Friday.
The Office of the State Public Defender filed a bill that would extend the ending date for a state public defender pilot project to “implement innovative models of legal representation” to assist families involved in the child welfare system from June 30, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
The state College Student Aid Commission filed a bill that changes its agreement with medical students who agree to practice as physicians for five years in service commitment areas. Currently, if those individuals fail to fulfill their obligation, they must repay the full amount of loan repayments made. The bill would strike that, instead having the commission make repayments by year, at the end of the year, and stop if the student fails to fulfill their obligations.
Bills can be pre-filed by agencies, departments, officials or lawmakers up to the start of session. Pre-filing is no guarantee that bills will be considered or even assigned a subcommittee hearing by majority leaders.
Iowans talkative in Congress
Nonprofit broadcast service C-SPAN began releasing its end-of-year statistics last week, with Iowa delegates taking part in what became a horse race.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, was listed as the representative having spoken on the House floor the sixth-most days (97) in 2022, as of Monday — in her first term, notably. But, by Friday, she had dropped off the leaders’ board.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, still was holding strong, however. Iowa’s senior senator has spoken on his chamber’s floor on 217 days in the year, as of Friday — third only to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., (283) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, (264).
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was in sixth, with 156 days on the floor.
No other area lawmakers made the top 10 lists in their chambers.
Grassley encourages Sinema
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, announced Friday that she planned to leave the Democrat Party after impacting its majority control of the chamber for two years, by withholding support from legislative priorities until they were changed — by protecting a tax loophole for hedge funds, for instance. In her statement, Sinema said she did not intend to join the Republican Party through registration or by caucusing there, so her becoming an independent would not affect the party’s continued majority.
Grassley, on Twitter, had a different idea for her.
“One step she cld take even though she won’t caucus w Republicans is push to keep equal party numbers on committees like this congress,” he posted to Twitter. “That wld result in more bipartisanship”
Ernst after millionaire payments
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, co-sponsored the bipartisan “Ending Unemployment Payments to Jobless Millionaires Act,” last week, after she said an IRS report found nearly 20,000 millionaires received unemployment benefits while not working in recent years.
Baldwin pitches abortion travel fund
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., joined a growing movement to provide people traveling a long distance to receive abortion care, due to their state’s laws, funding for that travel. Her bill would create a four-year, annual, $350 million fund for those costs. Nonprofits and community-based organizations would be able to apply for the funds to cover the costs. The money could also be used for doula care or patient education on abortion. It could not be used for abortion.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., co-sponsored a similar bill in the U.S. House this summer.
Durbin still whipping
Durbin was reelected unanimously to the U.S. Senate’s second highest position — majority whip — last week, following Georgia’s Senate run-off results keeping the chamber in Democrats’ hands. Durbin has served as his caucus’s whip since 2005, according to a press release.
“The midterm elections showed that Americans support the vision Senate Democrats, along with President Biden and Vice President Harris, have for the nation,” he said in the release. “And we will continue our work for the American people.”
Awards
The Wisconsin Builders Association awarded Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, a 2022 Friend of Housing Award.
