Several more Iowa lamakers representing Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties made news last week, being named members of their caucuses’ leadership teams.

Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, were joined as assistant majority leaders of the Senate by Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, who represents Clayton County and — since redistricting — the township of Dubuque County covering Holy Cross.

