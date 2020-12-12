A Dubuque man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a teen last month.
Tremaine R. Walton Jr., 27, of 1663 Washington St., was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Thursday at his residence on warrants charging assault, assault with injury and third-degree criminal mischief. He also was arrested on unrelated charges of possession of cocaine and of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that officers responded to Walton’s residence on the night of Nov. 26. A 17-year-old, whose name was not released, reported that she had been assaulted by Walton, who she said was her boyfriend.
She reported that she and Walton were arguing when he started hitting her. She grabbed a knife, which Walton grabbed from her, cutting himself in the process, she told police. He then slapped her.
The teen and another person, whose name was not released, left the residence but returned about two hours later after Walton said they could come back, documents state. The teen reported that she and Walton got into another argument and that he grabbed her hair and slammed her head on a dresser, then broke her cellphone.
The other person largely corroborated the 17-year-old’s version of events, according to the court documents.
Walton told police that the 17-year-old “is a friend of his who causes problems when she comes to his residence.” He reported that she acted like she was going to stab him, then cut his hand when he put his hands up. He denied assaulting her.
On Thursday, documents state that officers executed a search warrant at Walton’s residence, where they found cocaine and drug-dealing materials.