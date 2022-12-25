Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Police say one person was injured Friday in a car crash after a driver ran a red light.
Lavontay V. Cobb, 27, of Dubuque, was injured and transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Fremont Avenue and the North Grandview onramp.
The report states Cobb was eastbound on the offramp when he ran a red light and collided with Laura L. Knabel, 54, of Dubuque, who was traveling legally through the intersection southbound on Fremont.
No citations were listed in the crash report or in online court records.
