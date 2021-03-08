The Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority recently won a $100,000 grant to plan several projects to improve water quality, flood protection and recreation opportunities.
The Iowa Environmental Protection Commission said a unique fundraising strategy was used by the watershed group’s membership.
The water management authority formed in 2017 to begin addressing concerns that local governments and residents had regarding the Maquoketa River, its tributaries and nearby lake. Original stakeholders tapped the Limestone Bluffs RC&D nonprofit to help coordinate their efforts.
Membership eventually settled at 22 cities and seven counties — including Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones — six soil and water conservation districts and one lake district.
Limestone Bluffs Executive Director Lori Scovel said the first thing any watershed management authority needs is a watershed management plan.
“You have to have a plan before your entity or agency is eligible for any funding to implement improvements,” she said. “And you want to spend that kind of money wisely. The plan identifies areas of need, what practices would be appropriate to address those and what is realistic or what might get you the best result.”
For that, the group turned to the state.
“They’ve been active for a long time in this arena and have been searching for this planning grant for quite a while,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources Project Officer Steve Konrady told the Environmental Protection Commission. “They’ve got a lot of information built up. They just want to bring it together in a comprehensive plan.”
Scovel said that in approaching the EPC, the group first conducted years of water monitoring and mapping of the watershed, so it had a foundation on which to build. They also had estimated the cost of their project to be $130,000.
Knowing the grant would require a local match, the group also reached out to its members in a way that impressed Konrady.
“With (water management authorities), there is no tax structure,” he said. “What they can do is fundraise among their participants. Their level of support among the broad communities was really impressive. It’s really a model we can show other WMAs.”
The group asked for $1 per capita from its member organizations. Not all agreed to it, but the group raised $38,000 from those that did.
“For a city, it would be their population,” Scovel explained. “For a county, it would be for the people in the unincorporated area. The SWCDs, because they can’t tax, we asked to support our water monitoring and supporting the lab fees. It is kind of a novel approach.”
This $130,000 planning program will involve hiring a watershed coordinator to guide the process but also collaborating with University of Iowa graduate students to help foster the plan as part of their training.