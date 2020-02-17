TENNYSON, Wis. — The Village of Tennyson last week received state approval to construct a water tower and upgrade its only well house in order to correct water pressure deficiencies when fighting fires.
Funding for the $2.1 million project will be partially offset by a $1.62 million grant. But the remainder would come from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan that could require a 101% increase to water rates.
Neither Village Clerk Lynn Yager nor Village President Keith Jantzen returned phone calls about the tower project.
Average residential customers currently pay $48.75 quarterly for 9,000 gallons of water, according to the most-recent data from the Public Service Commission.
The project has been discussed in detail, including possible rate impacts, at monthly village board meetings in 2018 and 2019, and at a joint meeting with the neighboring village of Potosi, which is partly served by Tennyson Water Works. Water customers have not expressed concerns or objections to the project or possible increased water rates.
The new tower is needed because the village’s existing well and water storage standpipe cannot provide the minimum desired fire protection flow of 1,500 gallons per minute, and cannot maintain adequate water pressure during periods of high water use or while fighting a fire.
A 2019 Department of Natural Resources report noted that water pressure at Potosi High School, served by the Tennyson Water Works, is only 300 gpm. The DNR ordered the pressure deficiencies be corrected by June 30, 2021.
The village’s proposed 150,000-gallon water tower and well house improvements would resolve the pressure and fire-flow deficiencies, the DNR report also noted.
The 145-foot-tall tower would be constructed along U.S. 61 north of Wisconsin 133. Construction is proposed to begin in March and be completed by December 2020, subject to contractor response and bidding.
A new tower and pump were deemed to be the most cost-effective solution to the pressure problem.
Tennyson and Potosi water systems operate separately but can be connected during emergencies to provide a backup water source. While considering the tower request, PSC staff asked Tennyson whether combining the two water systems would be beneficial for customers. The two villages have discussed the idea and Tennyson provided a 2018 study by UW-Platteville students which evaluated consolidation and alternatives.
However, consolidation is not possible at this time due to USDA Rural Development grant constraints.
Tennyson officials anticipate resuming consolidation discussions with Potosi. The PSC encouraged the two villages to look at a regional approach to water supply which potentially can increase system reliability and reduce cost by eliminating redundant wells and other facilities.
The PSC required Tennyson to file a report summarizing the status of efforts regarding combining the two systems before it requests its next infrastructure project.