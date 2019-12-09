PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Library media specialists in the Platteville School District talk to students early and often about how to find good information online.
But sometimes the amount of information students have to sort through can feel scary, said Page Leahy, the district’s lead library media specialist.
“They really have to weed through it themselves, and that’s hard,” Leahy said. “There’s a problem with having too much information.”
A recent national study of U.S. high school students found that teens struggle to evaluate the credibility of information they find on the internet.
Tri-state educators say they strive to help students learn to evaluate online sources, but the amount of information available and the challenge of vetting that information makes applying those lessons difficult.
“The day of really looking at sources has, in my opinion, come and gone,” said Ryan Altiere, an English teacher at Cascade (Iowa) Junior/Senior High School. “That’s just what’s happening, and we’re trying to obviously combat that, but it’s hard.”
Reaching studentsFor a recently released study, researchers from Stanford University and Gibson Consulting surveyed nearly 3,500 high school students nationwide about their ability to evaluate sources on the internet.
Students were given tasks such as determining whether a Facebook video provided evidence of voter fraud, explaining whether a website was a reliable source of climate change information and distinguishing advertisements from news stories on a website.
The researchers characterized their results as “troubling,” finding that 90% of students received no credit for four of the six tasks they were asked to complete.
In Platteville, the district’s library media specialists talk to students about using clues on a website to determine its reliability and also point them to databases with vetted resources, Leahy said.
“(We are) teaching the kids that Google is great for movie times or what’s the actor in that movie, but when you’re doing research, that’s not the first place to go,” Leahy said.
At Dubuque Senior High School, Kristin Weiland talks to her U.S. history students about how to critically read historical documents, and students connect that process to what they read about current events. Her senior sociology students learn about how data can be manipulated and why.
“I think the important part for schools to play is to give (students) those guiding questions that they should be looking at and to provide them with as much information as we can so they can come to their own decisions,” Weiland said.
Korrin Schriver, a science teacher at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, talks to students about how to find good sources and evaluate their quality while working on their lab projects.
“Overall, I feel like they definitely grow, especially over the four years that I have them,” she said.
‘Playing catch-up’Still, educators said, helping students apply what they learn in class to the posts they see in their social media feeds can be a challenge.
“I think that they have the skills,” Weiland said. “Whether or not they take the time to go and fact check is another issue. ... It’s time-consuming for somebody to go do that, and a lot of times, they’re scrolling through things between classes or on a break at work.”
Altiere said that while his students might be more aware of what they are reading online, technology moves faster than they and their teachers can keep up.
“We are, in the education field, almost playing catch-up to teach that technology is great, but we have to understand what the actual capabilities are and how easy it is to get information off there that may or may not be correct,” he said.
Still, Katelyn Vaassen and Maggie Heiar, both freshmen at Wahlert, said they feel like they know how to figure out what things they read on the internet are true.
The two said that through the school’s personalized learning program, they often find themselves talking about what makes a good resource for their projects. They also have learned to consult multiple sources to see what they have to say about a subject.
“I pull up a bunch of different websites,” Maggie said.
In the end, Katelyn feels like those skills translate to her ability to figure out what to believe online, though wading through information about topics such as politics can still be challenging, she said.
Both Katelyn and Maggie said they usually ignore the advertisements on social media that try to grab their attention with information about different issues. But when they do follow a link, they try to check out the source.
Katelyn said it also helps to have grown up immersed in technology, which means she is used to having to wade through a lot of information.
“We’re at the point where we kind of understand what’s not important,” Katelyn said.