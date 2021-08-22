Improved safety and accessibility are among the priorities recommended by local officials for 16 acres of wetland property to potentially be donated to Dubuque County by Flexsteel Industries.
The Dubuque County Conservation Board recently heard recommendations for the property located along Heritage Trail, adjacent to the former Flexsteel plant at 32nd and Jackson streets.
While Flexsteel has not yet made the donation official, the Dubuque County Conservation Board in July approved a nonbinding letter of intent to accept it.
Last month, East Central Intergovernmental Association hosted focus groups and a public input meeting to gather ideas for future use of the site. Laura Carstens, senior planner with ECIA, presented the results of these sessions to the Conservation Board last week.
“The letter you signed is nonbinding, so this is to help give you and the Board of Supervisors more information on what the community would like to see (and) what’s realistic,” she said.
Safety improvements to the trail factored heavily in the site plan, particularly in regard to the Heritage Trail crossing on West 32nd Street, where the county’s portion of the trail meets the city’s.
The two sections do not align, and the plan offers several options to mitigate safety concerns, such as pedestrian crossing signs, enhanced crosswalk striping, flashing signals or a tunnel similar to one that crosses under South John Deere Road.
Board secretary Jay Wickham expressed interest in the creation of a tunnel.
“I like the tunnel idea,” he said. “I know the tunnels can be maintenance issues, but I like the concept of that.”
To further improve safety, ECIA recommends relocating a chain-link fence on the edge of the trail. Carstens said the fence should be at least six feet from the trail or removed altogether.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, said the fence was a particular concern at the public input session.
“There’s concerns that the fence limits the sight (lines) so that when you’re going around the corner, you can’t see people coming from the other direction,” he said.
ECIA also recommends acquiring additional parking near the junction of the city and county trail sections, as well as constructing an observation area near the wetland for wildlife viewing. The area could include education signage about topics such as water quality and stormwater management.
The property is currently undergoing an assessment for possible contamination, which, if identified, would need to be mitigated before the county would accept the property. Carsten said consultant Blackstone Environmental is completing the work, and ECIA hopes to have results in September.
ECIA will next present its recommendations to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and the Friends of the Dubuque County Conservation Board.