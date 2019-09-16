Building permits issued in Dubuque County in July with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family homes
- Carolyn K. Gantz Trust, 1202 Deer Creek Ridge, Dubuque, $750,000.
- English Ridge LLC, 6611 S. Shrewsbury Lane, Dubuque, $250,000.
- James A. and Barbara J. Jaeger, 2141 Creek Wood Drive, Dubuque, $530,000.
- BMANN LLC., 191 Julien Dubuque Drive, Dubuque, $330,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
- Heller Family Realty Co. LLC., 1340 Synergy Court, Dubuque, $350,000.
Additions and alterations-residential
- Dubuque’s True North Corp., 2033 Washington St., Dubuque, $173,467.
- Dubuque’s True North Corp., 2320 Jackson St., Dubuque, $201,784.
- Wayne L. and Jill E. Vandenberge, 2829 Bonson Road, Dubuque, $200,000.
- Gary L. Bechtel, 538 Wilbur Lane, Dubuque, $200,000.
Additions, alterations and conversions-nonresidential and Nonhousekeeping
- Plaza 20 Inc.-JoAnn, 2600 Dodge St., Dubuque, $665,000. Interior build-out for a new tenant.
- Boyd Gaming Corp., 301 Bell St., Dubuque, $590,000. Interior renovation of the existing casino gaming floor.
- Georgia-Pacific Corrugated LLC., 2150 Kerper Blvd., Dubuque, $1,163,000. Replace roof on three buildings.
- Dupaco Voices LLC., 1000 Jackson St., Dubuque, $327,600. Install a new sprinkler system and standpipes.
Dutrac Community Credit Union, 380 E. 14th St., Dubuque, $102,880. Interior remodel, including adding one office.