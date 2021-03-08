Dubuque Community Schools leaders have a contractor in place to complete a $34 million renovation to Dubuque Senior High School.
School board members on Monday voted to award a nearly $27.5 million construction contract to Tricon Construction Group for the project, along with a $253,000 contract to Lifeline Audio Video Technologies for audiovisual improvements to the auditorium.
The renovations — the second major construction project at Senior in the past five years — include extensive auditorium renovations; air-conditioning for the rest of the building; and additions with a new staircase, wrestling room and physical education space, among other improvements.
“We’re going to bring Senior up to a state-of-the-art high school,” School Board Vice President Jim Prochaska said.
District officials last month received three bids for the construction aspect of the Senior renovation, with Tricon submitting the lowest base bid at $27.1 million. Officials added to that price alternates to pay for replacing roofing in an area that will be affected by construction, concrete for parking lot improvements on the west side of the building and replacing the current boiler with two smaller, high-efficiency boilers.
Those additions brought the contract cost to slightly under $27.5 million, with the auditorium audiovisual work adding $253,000 to the project. District officials had originally expected the cost of both components to come in at close to $28.5 million.
Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds, said the lower-than-expected construction cost gives officials flexibility going forward with the project, which has a budget of $34 million when factors such as the design fee and contingency funds are included. The project is being paid for with funds from the state’s one-cent sales tax for school infrastructure.
“We’re still under budget,” he said ahead of Monday’s meeting. “We picked up one, two, three improvements and still remained in budget. It was an easy recommendation to make to get this work done now.”
Marty Johnson, owner of Straka Johnson Architects, told board members on Monday that the renovation project will encompass about 247,000 square feet at Senior, about 19,000 of which will be new additions.
Construction is expected to get underway after school lets out for the summer and will last 36 months before wrapping up in fall 2024. Johnson said one reason the project will take that long is because project officials want to minimize disruptions to students and staff while construction is underway.
“We’re trying to have minimal impact on the number of instructional classrooms we take offline, but the end result, I think, will be tremendous, and we’re excited about that,” he said.
School Board President Tami Ryan said before the board meeting that she was grateful to see bids come in under budget and that she is excited to see the final phase of Senior renovations in motion.
“We’re in a good position,” she said. “It’s nice to see progress being made.”
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said before the meeting that officials at one point considered completing the auditorium improvements in a third phase of renovations, so he was excited to see it included with the current round of projects. And the addition of climate control to parts of the building that do not currently have it will be a “huge step forward,” he said.
“When we’re done with phase two, everything that needs to be done in the physical structure of Senior High School will have been done, so we’ll be able to check the Senior High building off of our list for the next 25 or 30 years, if not more,” Rheingans said.