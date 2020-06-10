Over the past few months, the government’s attempt to prop up an ailing economy has manifested in a variety of ways.
As COVID-19 altered the economic landscape, individuals and families received federal stimulus checks. Businesses benefited from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other initiatives.
Emergency federal funding also has been critical to the survival of local hospitals, which have incurred new costs and dealt with dramatically declining revenue amid the pandemic.
Local hospitals collectively have received more than $40 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Provider Relief Fund, a multifaceted revenue stream tied to the federal coronavirus relief package.
Such funds have come along at a time when staying afloat — much less turning a profit — has become increasingly difficult for hospitals.
Jesse Sookochoff, chief administrative and financial officer for Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis., said smaller hospitals in rural areas often face more dire circumstances than their urban counterparts.
“A lot of rural hospitals operate on very thin financial margins and rely heavily on government funding as it is,” he said. “Many rural hospitals are really on the brink of financial disaster, and they are the primary care-giving organizations in the communities they service.”
The distribution of local funding largely reflects that urgency, with many hospitals outside the Dubuque metro area raking in the highest volume of relief funds.
Funds were distributed in multiple rounds by the federal government and varied depending on multiple factors, including the services the organization provides, the populations it serves and its past reimbursements tied to Medicaid.
HIT ON TWO FRONTS
Hospitals large and small have been hit on two fronts during the pandemic.
First, such facilities faced a dramatic decline in patient volumes as they postponed elective procedures and shifted their focus to dealing with COVID-19. The temporary elimination of such elective procedures, which took effect in mid-March, quickly eroded patient volumes and accompanying revenue.
At Southwest Health, patient volumes have dropped by about 70% since mid-March, according to Sookochoff.
As the hospital aims to ramp up services, a sense of uncertainty lingers among patients.
“People are still wary and afraid to go out in public,” he said. “There is a misconception that hospitals are dangerous. In reality, we are taking incredible precautions. Coming to any hospital is safer than going into a Walmart without a mask.”
As revenues went into free-fall, hospitals struggled to cut expenses at a proportional rate.
Curt Coleman, president at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, noted that preparing for a potential COVID-19 surge was costly for hospitals.
“There are several different areas where we saw an increase in spending,” he said. “We were purchasing personal protective equipment like masks and gowns. There was an increased cost (related to COVID-19) testing. We were implementing screening procedures for anyone coming in (to the hospital).”
Coleman said the HHS Provider Relief Fund has had an important impact, but it likely won’t make hospitals whole.
“It will go a long way to addressing the revenue loss we experienced in the first few months (of the pandemic),” he said. “The problem is the uncertainty of how long things could last. Will we see a resurgence (in COVID-19)? And how long will patient volumes be down?”
WIDESPREAD STRUGGLES
The financial struggles linked to COVID-19 have not been limited to small-town hospitals.
In an emailed statement, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital spokeswoman Ann Cannon acknowledged the pandemic’s impact.
“As anticipated, the added expenditures and lost revenue from the pause in elective services have had a significant financial impact on our health system,” she wrote.
Cannon also noted that federal stimulus funds will “be used to offset additional expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic and offset financial losses due to the pause in elective services.”
Federal data shows that UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital received $2.34 million through the HHS Provider Relief Fund.
MercyOne Medical Center-Dubuque, meanwhile, received $3.98 million.
Kim Duwe, vice president of finance for the eastern Iowa region of MercyOne, noted that hip and knee surgeries, cataract procedures, MRIs and CT scans were all among the services temporarily halted amid the pandemic. In April, this led to a 60% decline in outpatient volumes and a 40% dip in inpatient volumes.
“We are grateful and appreciative of what we received through the CARES Act,” Duwe said. “It did offset a portion of (the losses), but it is not enough to cover the total losses we have incurred.”
Like many hospitals, Mercy- One Dubuque Medical Center now is ramping up its patient volumes. Duwe expects those volumes to approach 100% by July.
However, she acknowledged that the confidence level of patients, as well as the potential for a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, continue to create uncertainty about the path forward.
“It is important for people to feel comfortable as they return to see their physicians,” she said. “We need to get the message out that hospitals are safe and we are taking all of the necessary precautions.”