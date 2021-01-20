December convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
• Briar R. Detwiler, 24; June 3; second offense.
• Joshua M. Krapfl, 28; June 2, 2016; second offense.
• Melvin L. Kutsch, 63; Feb. 6; third offense.
• Connor M. Mullis, 19; May 3.
• Phillip E. Neal, 20; Aug. 31.
• Richard L. Brokus Jr., 23; Aug. 22.
• Alexander D. Burnes, 29; April 23.
• Delano A. Deshazer, 34; May 8; second offense.
• Zane D. Enterline; 29; June 27; second offense.
• Erin M. Eversoll, 38; Jan. 18.
• Curtis T. Gaff Jr., 23; June 18.
• Ricky N. Granado, 44; June 13; second offense.
• Ashley M. Huff, 33; Feb. 28.
• James S. Oliphant, 54; Jan 4.
• Patrick W. Powers, 65; Dec. 22, 2019.
• Michael J. Radtke, 41; Aug. 3.
• Dallas R. Rolwes, 38, Aug. 21.
• Jose N. Ruiz, 22; March 6.
• Jacklyn R. Scotton, 54; July 24.
• Robert A. Shade, 42; Aug. 15.
• Zoe A. Smith, 20; Nov. 16, 2019.
• John J. Westhoff, 61; Nov. 6, 2018.
• Michael L. Willey, 42; June 12.
• Bryant J. Jackson, 42; June 23.
• Danny L. Mitchell Jr., 32; Feb. 15, 2018.
• Collin J. Woodyard, 19; July 28.
• Michael J. Culbertson, 51; Sept. 22.
• Jeremy Gee, 35; Feb. 18.
• Megan A. Habel, 22; June 27.
• Shakari Clark, 33; July 17.
• Katherine K. Feldott, 38; Aug. 2.
• Kenneth M. Kauffmann, 35; Sept. 10.
• Brendan J. Kueter, 38; July 9; second offense.
• Gabrielle A. Ostert, 24; Aug. 7.
• Raji Pearson, 37; Oct. 3; third offense.
• Andrew A. Scotton, 34; March 16.
• Mark A. Thompson Sr., 39; Dec. 6, 2019.
• Keegan M. Uthe, 22; Sept. 12.
• Spencer J. McDermott, 22; Sept. 13.