GREEN BAY, Wis. — A cheese made in Shullsburg was one of 20 finalists during this year’s U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, which wrapped up on Thursday.

Roelli Cheese Co.’s Roelli Haus Select Cheddar was among the finalists out of the more than 2,200 entries in this year’s contest.

