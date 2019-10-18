NEW VIENNA, Iowa — This week, New Vienna officials will open the doors to a building that’s been almost a decade in the making.
The grand opening of the new City Hall, community center and fire station will be held on Saturday.
The festivities will begin with a procession of fire trucks, firefighters and their gear from the old fire station to the new one at 2 p.m. There will be a flag-raising ceremony conducted by the VFW, followed by a blessing from the Rev. Carl Ries and short speeches from the mayor and fire chief. A light lunch will be available during the open house.
The nearly $1 million New Vienna City Center was built on a parcel bordered by Columbus, Church and Iowa streets.
Mayor Pat Hermsen said the project originated about eight years ago when the city was able to acquire the land from St. Boniface Parish.
Hermsen said that following that purchase, city officials went looking for grant opportunities, but there just weren’t a lot available.
“We went through a couple of building and engineering scenarios that pretty much blew our budget right out of the water,” Hermsen said. “So it took a lot of back and forth before we could get a building that could fit our needs yet still be affordable to the community.”
Once the community decided it was time to put the rubber to the road, things started quickly coming together.
“After three weeks, we had raised a little over $200,000, which we needed to have in hand in order to approve the bid,” Hermsen said. “This project has been on the burner for so many years that everyone knew it was coming, and a lot of people were excited.”
The city was able to secure bonds for the remainder of the balance, allowing for the project to start.
The new facility provides some much-needed space for New Vienna-Luxemburg firefighters.
With just more than a shoulder’s width between the fire trucks and the hooks that hold all of their gear in the old fire station, room to move around was scarce.
“It was a challenge,” Hermsen said. “If one guy is putting his gear on, others can’t get past him.”
Fire Chief Mark “Sparky” Lukan said the department is ecstatic to move into the new facility.
As equipment keeps up with technological advancements and safety regulations, fire trucks have been steadily getting larger over the years. The limited space in the old station kept the department from upgrading its equipment.
“With the new station, we were able to purchase a new pumper,” Lukan said. “A new one wouldn’t have fit in the old station.”
Also included in the multi-purpose building is a community center, complete with a modern kitchen and bathrooms and a seating capacity of about 100.
Sixteen events already have been booked — everything from baby showers to family dinners to graduation parties.
“We have City Hall, but nothing that would accommodate the smaller gatherings,” Westhoff said.
The new facility also will include new City Council chambers. It is estimated the council has been utilizing the same spot since the early 1920s.
“(The old chambers) also had limited handicap accessibility, which is a big thing,” he said.
While the new building is understandably the focus of the community’s attention, the old City Hall isn’t going anywhere.
Public Works Director Mike Neuhaus will take over a portion of the old fire station. It is a significant upgrade from where he currently stores the city’s machinery — under City Hall.
“It’s a dirt floor with no heat and very little lighting,” Hermsen said of the space. “It doesn’t necessarily freeze in there, but it does take a couple of days for the snow to drip off the trucks when it’s cold out.”
The police department also will gain more space, allowing it to move the squad car out of the machine shed it is currently housed in.