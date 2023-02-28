A woman recently submitted a claim against the City of Dubuque for a collision when a police vehicle ran a red light late last year.
Laura Knabel, of Dubuque, seeks $7,500 in damages from the city, as well as the payment of medical bills related to the crash.
City officials confirmed that the claim is under review by the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, which provides property and casualty insurance coverage for Iowa cities.
The crash occurred at 7:42 a.m. Dec. 23 at the intersection of Fremont Avenue and the Dodge Street off-ramp. The crash report states that then-Dubuque police officer Lavontay Cobb was eastbound on the ramp in a police vehicle while Knabel was traveling south on Fremont.
Traffic camera footage obtained by the Telegraph Herald shows that the roads were covered in snow at the time of the crash. Knabel had a green light that turned to yellow just before she entered the intersection and can be seen attempting to brake as Cobb’s police SUV enters the intersection. The squad car did not have its lights on at the time.
The front right corner of Knabel’s vehicle hit the driver’s side door of the squad car. Video shows the squad car going into a snowbank off the side of the road and knocking down a “one way” sign, and Knabel’s vehicle rolled to a stop in the intersection.
Cobb was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the crash report.
The report also lists both vehicles as totaled, with an estimated $10,000 worth of damage each. The crash also caused $500 in damage to the street sign.
Cobb was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal on Jan. 1, according to online court records. He has pleaded not guilty, and a court hearing is set for Wednesday, March 1.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Cobb left the Police Department in January but said his departure was not related to the crash.
Knabel declined to comment for this story. However, her claim provides more details on the incident.
“Both officers (who responded to the crash) verbalized that Officer Cobb ran the red light based on their review of the traffic camera footage,” the claim states.
Knabel went to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital later that morning for treatment, according to the claim. She suffered chest and shoulder pain from the seat belt and air bags, and her right hip was also sore and bruised following the incident.
The claim states that Knabel’s insurance carrier fully covered the loss of her vehicle but was seeking recovery of the loss from the City of Dubuque. The claim also sought damages for the “inconvenience” of finding a new vehicle and Knabel’s anxiety while driving following the crash.
Welsh said he could not discuss any action taken internally to address the crash but did confirm Cobb was found to have run a red light.
“Any time an officer is involved in a traffic crash, it is our policy to have a supervisor investigate the crash and investigate it as if it were any other citizen in the crash,” he said. “If it was determined that an officer committed a traffic violation, they would be issued a citation, which is what happened in this case.”