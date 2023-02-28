Fremont Avenue crash
Buy Now

This image taken from traffic camera footage shows a Dubuque police officer enter an intersection on Fremont Avenue while the driver in the white SUV is heading through it with a yellow light. The police officer was cited for the ensuing crash.

 Contributed

A woman recently submitted a claim against the City of Dubuque for a collision when a police vehicle ran a red light late last year.

Laura Knabel, of Dubuque, seeks $7,500 in damages from the city, as well as the payment of medical bills related to the crash.

Recommended for you