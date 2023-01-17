After several years of watching digital checkouts rise at Galena (Ill.) Public Library, Director Jenna Diedrich was surprised to see that trend reverse last year.
The library’s physical checkouts increased by 1,760 in 2022 as compared to 2021, while digital checkouts dropped by 1,110.
“We really expanded our digital resources during the (pandemic) shutdown, and so those checkouts went up,” Diedrich said. “It’s interesting to see it going back to its pre-COVID model, and it’s been really lovely … seeing more of our community in the building.”
Among area libraries, Galena’s 2022 trend was something of an anomaly.
Demand for digital content last year was once again high at Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library and Dubuque County Library District. At the latter, Director Amanda Vazquez wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the library’s combined e-audio and e-book loans were up 15% for July to December 2022 as compared the same period in 2021.
Graphic novels remained popular among tri-state readers, with all five of the most-checked-out children’s books at Galena Public Library falling into that category. Carnegie-Stout and Platteville (Wis.) Public Library also had mostly graphic novels on their list of top children’s checkouts, and at Carnegie-Stout, “The Complete Calvin and Hobbes” anthology topped the list of adult nonfiction checkouts.
“I think part of what puts it at the top is that it’s four volumes, so when somebody checks them out, they end up checking out all four,” said Adult Services Librarian Ben Eagle, noting that other top picks on the adult nonfiction side emphasized Black history, self-care and Indigenous knowledge.
For adult fiction, he said thrillers were popular, including local author Heather Gudenkauf’s latest offering, “The Overnight Guest,” which also topped the list at Dubuque County Library District.
Author Colleen Hoover notched two of Carnegie-Stout’s top five adult fiction slots, which Eagle said was largely due to her popularity on “BookTok,” a subcommunity on the TikTok social media app where users discuss literature and reading recommendations.
At Platteville Public Library, Patron Services Manager Karina Zidon was “very surprised” not to see any of Hoover’s books on the top list of adult fiction checkouts, which was dominated by bestselling authors such as Elin Hilderbrand, John Grisham and Lee Child.
“All of (Hoover’s) titles, new and old, have been in constant demand during 2022, and we rarely have any of her books on our shelves,” she wrote in an email to the TH.
Among DVD checkouts, the films “House of Gucci” and “No Time to Die” appeared on multiple local libraries’ lists, with television series “Yellowstone” and children’s show “Paw Patrol” also making their mark.
Beyond books and movies, Eagle said popular checkout requests at Carnegie Stout include the library’s hiking and nature kits, video games and even ukuleles.
Diedrich said one of the Galena library’s most in-demand new offerings in 2022 were city pool passes, which patrons could keep for three days at a time.
“We started off with four passes, and immediately we recognized we needed more, so we increased to eight,” she said. “This summer, we’re probably looking at at least 15 to 20 pool passes.”
