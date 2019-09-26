For Peosta, Iowa, resident Kathy Wilgenbusch, this morning’s Iowa Fraud Fighters event at Diamond Jo Casino hit close to home.
Wilgenbusch said her parents recently were the victims of identity theft. That experience compelled her to learn more about the ways in which scammers can defraud their victims.
“What I learned today is that it is more common than I expected,” she said. “We heard real stories about real people who have been affected by fraud.”
Wilgenbusch was among about 25 people who attended the gathering, which was hosted by the Iowa Insurance Division and Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
The session will be held again at 1 p.m. today in the Harbor Room at Diamond Jo Casino. It is open to the public, and walk-ins are welcome.
Americans lost $1.5 billion to fraud last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission. That represents an increase of 38% over the previous year.
Al Perales, an investigator with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, said the losses almost certainly are much higher.
“What we often find is that, when people learn they are the victims of fraud, they don’t want to say something,” he said. “They don’t want to admit to their son or daughter that they lost money because they don’t want their kids to take away their phone or take control over their finances.”
Sonya Sellmeyer, a consumer advocacy officer with the Iowa Insurance Division, explained that the elderly often are targeted in scams. Those who are widowed or divorced are even more likely to find themselves in the crosshairs of such schemes.
Sellmeyer explained that scammers will attempt to contact their victims in a variety of ways. This includes by telephone, via traditional mail and by simply knocking on one’s door.
More recently, criminals have used email and social media to establish contacts with the people they hope to defraud. Officials even described an incident where a fraudster initially contacted a victim while playing the online game “Words With Friends.”
“The more technology improves, the more ways they have to get at you,” Sellmeyer said.
This story will be updated.