A Wisconsin commissioner has recommended that further consideration of parole for a man convicted of murdering Grant County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Thomas Reuter should be deferred for five years.
Douglas Drankiewicz, who sits on the Wisconsin Parole Commission, recently concluded that Gregory Coulthard, formerly of Cuba City, has not served sufficient time for punishment. The decision will be reviewed by the commission’s chairperson, John Tate II, who can modify or overrule the order.
Coulthard received a life sentence in 1990 after a jury convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide for fatally shooting Reuter. Coulthard became eligible for parole after 25 years. In 2015, the commission denied his release and deferred his next parole hearing until 2021.