DARLINGTON, Wis. -- The Lafayette County Fair Committee has voted to continue planning and preparations for its 2020 fair; however, a final decision will be made by Monday, June 15, according to a press release.
The fair is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, July 15, through Sunday, July 19, with grandstand events, carnival, business displays and vendors, food vendors and the annual livestock auction.
Discussed by fair committee members was where animals sold at the livestock auction would be taken for processing. Local processing facilities reportedly are running at full capacity since COVID-19 was confirmed at meat processing facilities across the country, leaving few slots open for processing livestock from county fair auctions.
Local producers are hoping if the committee decides to cancel the livestock auction that 4-H members would instead have a livestock show.
The fair committee will begin taking applications for exhibits and sending out ear tags for livestock this week. They also will be looking for applicants for the Lafayette County Fairest of the Fair.
Applications are due before June 15. Candidates for Fairest of the Fair will meet with the fair committee on June 15.