An upcoming primary election will whittle down the number of candidates running for a Dubuque City Council seat to two.
The seven people running for the vacant Ward 4 council seat will face off in the March 1 primary, with the top two vote earners moving on to the March 29 special election.
The council seat was previously held by now Mayor Brad Cavanagh. City Council members voted to hold the special election instead of appointing someone to the position.
The winner of the special election will hold the seat until Dec. 31, 2023.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Dubuque League of Women Voters will hold a forum with the seven candidates to debate various topics and issues facing the city.
Below are brief biographies submitted by each primary candidate.
Carla Anderson
Age: 54
Family: One son
Occupation: Former union carpenter
Relevant experience: Former vice-chair of the Office of Equity and Human Rights Commission, former member of Dubuque Community Police Relations Committee, Small Business Alliance of Greater Dubuque board member, Habitat for Humanity board member.
Why are you running?
I see a need to bridge the gaps we have in our community. Our current council doesn’t reflect what the community really looks like. I want to be the voice for those who feel unheard, like our first responders, arts community, different ethnic groups. I believe we can all unite to make a better community for all.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about Dubuque?
I hope to start being the face of change. I want the community to see real diversity can and is happening, not just being used as buzz words. I want to fill in the huge information gap, so everyone is more informed about services that are available to them.
What is one thing that is going well in Dubuque?
Our city leaders are proving they are more accessible to members of the community. They are willing to handle the tough questions and provide answers that are understandable. More community members are saying it’s time for a change, and they’re ready to embrace what that looks like.
Hilary Dalton
Age: 57
Family: Two children
Occupation: Digital support technician for McGraw Hill
Relevant experience: Member of Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission and Dubuque Housing Commission, Washington Neighborhood resource coordinator, member of Neighborhood Association Leaders and vice chair of the Crescent Community Health Center Board of Directors.
Why are you running?
I love my Ward 4 neighbors — even the ones whose opinions differ from my own! When I sit at the City Council table, I will be representing for them with clarity, experience, competence and passion.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about Dubuque?
I want to demystify how our city government works for the general public. My hope is two-fold: 1) to shorten the distance between citizens and those they democratically elected to represent them, and 2) more of us will be inspired and motivated to look for creative ways to serve and care for each other.
What is one thing that is going well in Dubuque?
We have made significant strides with improving food security throughout the pandemic. That’s happened on the neighborhood level with little food pantries, city level with nonprofits scaling to capacity, and schools’ use of federal P-EBT.
Tim Flynn
Age: 52
Family: One daughter
Occupation: Employed at McDermott Oil Co.
Relevant experience: Volunteer master gardener and landscaper for the Dubuque Arboretum, U.S. military veteran, previously ran for Dubuque City Council in 2021.
To sum up the three questions:
I’m running to add much needed balance and change to city government — adding honesty, integrity and transparency.
I’m also running to give the citizens their voice and actually work for them and advocate for their concerns and ideas.
I would fight to reduce reckless spending.
Paul Kern
Age: 66
Family: Wife, Susan; three children
Occupation: Paul Kern Insurance Agency owner-producer
Relevant public office experience: Have served on the Clarity Clinic board (The Pregnancy Center), Deacon Board at Hope Church, past president of NAAFA State of Iowa, treasurer of the Independent Insurance Agents of Dubuque Association.
Why are you running?
I would like to continue efforts that make Dubuque a welcoming community by providing job opportunities, arts and entertainment and recreational activities in a safe environment. My experience as a business owner who has served the Dubuque area for over 40 years, helping families navigate some of the most significant events in their lives, like newcomers moving to the area, newlyweds looking to buy their first home and securing life insurance to protect their growing family all help give me a unique perspective that I can bring to the council.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about Dubuque?
I would like to see greater efficiencies in our city government and services to help reduce the tax burden to our citizens.
What is one thing that is going well in Dubuque?
The investment in the Millwork District and how this has benefited the city with added housing and new business. There are opportunities to do the same in other parts of our city.
Erik Kronstedt
Age: 33
Family: Wife, Libby; four children
Occupation: Production material planner at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co.
Relevant experience: Voted foreman on last jury duty, volunteered to be on the safety committee at a previous job.
Why are you running?
I love Dubuque. It has been a great place to raise a family, and I would like to help bring the community’s ideas to fruition to benefit everyone.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about Dubuque?
I would like to see the city focus its spending on more essential needs for our citizens, such as the rehabilitation and refurbishment of housing options in order to improve quality of life.
What is one thing that is going well in Dubuque?
I appreciate Dubuque’s Fire and Police Departments. Dubuque is committed to making this a safe place for all, and I am glad to see the continued investment in this area.
R.R.S. Stewart
Age: 38
Family: Father, Terry; mother, Judy; one court-appointed ward
Occupation: Self-employed consultant, manager single rental property, substitute teacher, adjunct faculty at Loras College and Northeast Iowa Community College
Relevant experience: Dubuque Human Rights Commission member: 2010 to 2014; Dubuque Transit Advisory Board member: 2011 to 2017; current vice-chair of the Dubuque Community Police/Dubuque Community-City Relations Committee; chair of the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission; treasurer of Dubuque NAACP.
Why are you running?
A City Council member is the voice of the citizens. I believe we have prepared and hard-working city staff who care about our community. We also have many community members who don’t always feel comfortable advocating for themselves. I’m not running to represent a specific group or interest but because I want residents to feel heard.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about Dubuque?
Dubuque needs more affordable housing with daycare close by. As we continue to redevelop the Central Avenue corridor and the Millwork District, I hope it also remains affordable for people living and working in these areas.
What is one thing that is going well in Dubuque?
Dubuque has done a good job of preserving the historical beauty of our city and overall the economic recovery from COVID-19 is going well. We need to continue to improve employment and recreational opportunities in Dubuque.
Katy Wethal
Age: 44
Family: Husband, Robert; three children
Occupation: Nurse practitioner for Medical Associates Internal Medicine
Relevant experience: Former board member for Mindful Minutes for Schools, former board member of Clarke University Alumni Board, volunteer for MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Dubuque Museum of Art volunteer, Dubuque Area Labor Harvest volunteer and American Red Cross volunteer.
Why am I running?
I love Dubuque. My husband and I moved back 13 years ago to grow our family and our roots. I was taught that service is part of caring for community, and I feel called to serve my forever home, hoping to ensure that Dubuque‘s best days are yet to come.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about Dubuque?
Let’s build Dubuque as a community of choice to ensure families want to live, work and play in our city for decades to come. Building on indoor/outdoor recreation, enhancing our historic structures, growing the arts and valuing sustainability will provide a strong economy and work force for future generations.
What is one thing that is going well in Dubuque?
Dubuque has found success with public/private partnerships. We have many strong local businesses that contribute to our city in meaningful ways. Communication and collaboration is the key. Many voices and steady leadership will help us to build a brighter future for our children.