DARLINGTON, Wis. — A state grant in Wisconsin helps one local community ensure residents who have been drinking make it home safely from a county fair.
Darlington uses money from a Safe Rides grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Safety to support a free ride service at this week’s Lafayette County Fair. The fair begins today and concludes Sunday, July 19. Rides home from the fairgrounds and local bars within the city will be available from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 13 to 15.
“People can enjoy themselves at the fair and avoid getting in trouble,” said Darlington Police Chief Jason King.
The grant program annually provides support to organizations that provide services to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and injuries.
Tina BonDurant, a Wisconsin DOT state program manager who specializes in impaired driving, manages the Safe Ride grant program.
“Any county or any fair board can ask for the funding,” BonDurant said. “We ask that the funding goes to free rides home from an event and for any promotion of the rides, like posters or an ad in the paper.”
Darlington is one of six Wisconsin communities currently receiving grant funding, BonDurant said. Another is Prairie du Chien, Wis., which utilizes the grant program to provide rides to visitors to County Line Music Fest, a weekend event annually held in August.
“A large part of the state of Wisconsin is rural, and doesn’t have taxi services that run past 7 p.m. or Uber or Lyft drivers or bus service in the area, so communities have to rely on these alternative rides,” BonDurant said.
Darlington receives $6,000 per year from the grant program. The money pays for rides home during the community’s two major public gatherings — the county fair and the Darlington Canoe Festival, an event held annually in June. The money also pays for marketing the program.
“We’ve been applying for that grant for 10 years,” King said. “(The grant) is for rural areas like Darlington because we don’t have any forms of public transportation. Cities like Dubuque or Madison have taxi services. If people have too much to drink, they can call and get a ride.”
During this week’s fair, the grant will allow the police to contract with Davis Bus Lines to provide shuttle service. Last year, King said the service provided 90 rides home during the fair.
The event-specific grants supplement Darlington police efforts to keep intoxicated drivers off the roads.
Officers in King’s department routinely provide rides to people who have been drinking.
“The bars know they can call us, and we will give someone a ride home — assuming we’re not on a call,” King said. “Some people plan ahead and have a carpool or a designated driver set up. Others know they can call the police department.
The rides home by officers make sense to King from a law-enforcement standpoint.
“If an officer is investigating a crash or making an arrest, that can take the officer off of the street for a couple of hours,” King said. “If we give (people) a ride home, it only takes 10 or 15 minutes.”
Elsewhere in the tri-state area, the Delaware County (Iowa) Fair also is held this week, but Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere said there is no program to provide rides home from the fair.
“We have not had a large increase in OWI arrests during our county fair,” LeClere said.
The Dubuque County Fair will be held July 25 to 30.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said there is no program in place to provide rides to fairgoers in Dubuque.
“It is our position that people who choose to drink should also be responsible for making arrangements to get themselves home safely,” Kennedy said. “(People) can call a friend, family member, taxi, or ride sharing service to get themselves home.”