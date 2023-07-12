DARLINGTON, Wis. — A state grant in Wisconsin helps one local community ensure residents who have been drinking make it home safely from a county fair.

Darlington uses money from a Safe Rides grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Safety to support a free ride service at this week’s Lafayette County Fair. The fair begins today and concludes Sunday, July 19. Rides home from the fairgrounds and local bars within the city will be available from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 13 to 15.

