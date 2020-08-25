In the early spring, Ryan and Jamie Becker took inventory of the situation and braced themselves for the worst.
Fears surrounding COVID-19 had halted many Americans’ travel plans, compelling them instead to remain within the confines of their homes. Meanwhile, the pandemic had ushered in a swift and severe economic downturn.
Neither trend seemed to bode well for Hawkeye RV, a business in southwest Wisconsin that has been in the Becker family for years. The family also owns Hawkeye Boat & RV Sales in Dubuque.
“Any time there is a recession or anything major happens, recreation gets left behind,” said Marketing Manager Jamie Becker. “Back in March, we thought we were in trouble. The total opposite has happened.”
As the summer nears its end, the Beckers reported that recreational vehicle sales this year are on pace to beat last year. They said business has been supported by an influx of first-time buyers, many of whom started to rethink their lifestyles and travel plans in the midst of a transformative year.
The local business isn’t the only one seeing that trend.
The RV Industry Association reported that RV shipments to retailers topped 40,000 units in June, the latest month for which a report is available. That marks an 11% rise over the same month in 2019 and marks the best single month since the fall of 2018.
That has spelled good news for many RV manufacturers, whose projections have shifted from gloomy to optimistic in the span of a few short months.
In the early stages of the pandemic, RV maker Airstream was predicting a 70% drop in sales during the month of April. The company weathered the storm in that month — falling just 30% — and a subsequent uptick in orders has given rise to fears that the company won’t be able to keep up with the rising demand.
Another RV manufacturer, Marathon Coach, is forecasting sales in 2020 to finish 30% above 2019.
At Brown’s RV in Guttenberg, Iowa, the growing demand is frequently evident.
Forest Brown said he has noticed a nice uptick in sales in 2020 and attributes much of this growth to the fact that Americans are rethinking their concept of a vacation.
After months of isolation, Brown believes that area families are eager to take a trip. However, the pandemic has forced many to consider everything from how they travel to where they stay.
“I believe that a lot of people are thinking about getting out and traveling, but a lot of them have some fears of staying in a hotel or flying,” Brown said. “An RV allows them to take a trip but avoid those things.”
A survey conducted by RV Industry Association uncovered a similar phenomenon. According to the association, the pandemic has increased RV interest in 20% of respondents
Becker, meanwhile, believes that a year defined by COVID-19 has fundamentally altered the way in which many American families are leading their lives. Jam-packed schedules have suddenly loosened up and ushered in an era with more free time and flexibility. In turn, residents have finally had the time to slow down, appreciate the simple things and reconnect with nature.
“People are grounded instead of going 100 miles per minute all the time,” Becker said. “It’s brought people back down to earth.”
The unique conditions have brought a number of “first-timers” through the doors, said Brown.
Many opt to start out with a used unit when it comes time for their first RV, Brown said. But he believes many of them will invest in a new one once they get a taste of the RV life.
While economic conditions aren’t particularly rosy at the current moment, Brown said there still are plenty of people who view an RV as an expenditure worth making.
“A lot of our customers feel that the economy will straighten itself out and it will be strong once we get through this,” he said.
Those who are contemplating an RV purchase might want to act sooner rather than later.
Ryan Becker, the owner of Hawkeye RV, said an increase in demand, coupled with shutdowns at some manufacturers, has led to delayed wait times for new units.
“Going forward, there will be a supply issue for a decent amount of time,” Becker said. “People who want an RV might be wise to scoop it up sooner rather than later.”