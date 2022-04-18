County supervisors heard three more presentations last week from entities seeking portions of Dubuque County’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Dubuque County’s receipt of $19 million in federal pandemic relief drew $60 million worth of applications. St. Mark Youth Enrichment, Smokestack Industries and Dubuque Dream Center recently made their pitches for funding before the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
St. Mark seeks $60,000 over three years to support its Apple for Students initiative.
The program provides school supplies to about 3,500 students in three Dubuque-area school districts, including Dubuque and Western Dubuque community schools. The organization notes that 43% of the students served attend Title 1 elementary schools in which children from low-income families make up at least 40% of enrollment.
“We never turn a student away,” said Beth McGorry, the organization’s director of donor relations. “We make sure supplies go to every child in a Title 1 school and we work with the school districts to identify other students (for receipt of the supplies).”
McGorry said the provided supplies put all students on an equal footing as the school year begins, regardless of economic background.
“We want to have the first day (of school) be OK,” McGorry said. “The kids feel loved, and the smell of crayons makes them happy.”
McGorry said the funding would be staggered, with $30,000 the first year, $20,000 the second and $10,000 the third as the organization seeks other, sustainable funding.
Smokestack Industries seeks $200,000 in pandemic relief funding to complete renovation work on the historic building housing the Smokestack, an entertainment venue located at 62 E. Seventh St. Owners Susan Price and Scott Cornwell said they were self-funding the renovation of the 165-year-old building until the pandemic wiped out live music as a sustaining revenue stream.
“COVID-19 made renovation of the historic building almost impossible,” Price said.
Cornwell described the venue as an anchor of downtown Dubuque.
“Our stewardship of this building will ensure its use in the future, but we don’t have the ability (to complete the renovation) anymore,” he said. “We’re tapped out.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough raised the question of using government funds to renovate a private enterprise. Supervisor Jay Wickham said the City of Dubuque has provided such infrastructure funding in the past, but Dubuque County has had less opportunity to provide such support.
Dubuque Dream Center seeks $525,000 for support of the nonprofit organization’s summer and fall-winter programming.
“We see an investment in the Dream Center as an investment in our community,” said Robert Kimble, the organization’s executive director.
Located at 1600 White St., the organization provides individual academic support, mentoring, meals, and after-school transportation services to area youth. The organization is serving 190 youth this school year.
The Board of Supervisors could make funding decisions concerning the three entities at an upcoming meeting.