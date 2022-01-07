MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A steady stream of traffic cut through Mineral Point on Thursday, as vehicles were detoured for 15 hours through a community shaken by the tragedy that necessitated the deviation from U.S. 151.
Other than the busy detour route, the small, snow-covered town was quiet as residents grappled with the loss of two town heroes.
Two Mineral Point firefighters were killed in a wreck early Thursday when their firetruck was hit by a semi-tractor trailer as they were responding to a crash.
The names of those involved had not been released as of Thursday night by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, which was working to ensure their families were notified. While the names of the deceased were circulating on social media, the Telegraph Herald is awaiting their official release by authorities.
The crash involving the firetruck occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 151 between the Mineral Point exits. A press release states that the firetruck was responding to a reported crash and was traveling north on U.S. 151 with two firefighters on board.
“The firetruck was attempting to turn into an emergency crossover when the firetruck was struck by a northbound semi-tractor trailer that was also traveling northbound on U.S. 151,” the release states.
The firetruck caught fire, and both firefighters died. The semi driver was not injured.
The flag at the Mineral Point Fire Department was flying at half-staff later in the day in honor of the two firefighters. The department includes 40 volunteer members, responding to calls in the 155 square miles around the station, its website states. Department officials were not yet ready to comment on the loss Thursday.
Mineral Point City Council members held a special session Thursday night to pass a resolution in support of local emergency service organizations, their personnel and their families.
“We all know we are here because of a heartbreaking and really bad situation in our community today,” Mayor Jason Basting said during the brief meeting after the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.
The resolution acknowledged the sacrifice and service of the Mineral Point Fire Department and the Mineral Point Rescue Squad, with an emphasis on the importance of volunteer firefighters and emergency medical service personnel. It noted that the city was ready to provide any support that the fire department might request in the wake of its loss.
Local bartender Brad Hermanson announced plans on social media Thursday for a fundraiser for the families impacted by the crash. Today, and on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8 and 9, people can contribute by filling a firefighter’s boot with donations at The Mine Shaft, a bar at 155 High St.
On Sunday, from 9 a.m. until the end of the Green Bay Packers game, 10 cents from every drink purchase and proceeds from food sold during the game will go toward the effort. Hermanson said the bar plans on matching donations.
“It’s kind of a shock,” he said. “It’s one of those things that you don’t want to read about. We’re such a small community. ... It’s just so sudden.”
The mood was somber around town Thursday as news of the crash spread through the community.
“Everyone’s very, very heartbroken this morning,” said Cafe 43 Coffee House owner Molly Huie. “It’s tragic. Both of the gentlemen are very beloved members of the community, and it’s such a great loss for a community like this.”
Mineral Point has a population near 2,500.
“Most everyone knows everyone else, so you feel like you’ve lost a member of your family,” Huie said.
Sitting by the window of the coffee shop just after noon, community members Rick Harris and Cindy Taylor expressed similar sentiments. Neither had heard the names of the deceased firefighters yet, but both agreed that the deaths were devastating no matter who they are.
“It’s a huge loss,” Taylor said. “I know that there will be a lot of support for the families.”
Everyone in town will have known them, Harris said, noting also the essential role of volunteer firefighters in the community.
“Those guys are important in little towns,” Harris said. “The volunteers are important.”
Steve Jones, a customer at Suzy’s Pointer Café who went to school in Mineral Point, said the crash reiterates the importance of safe driving.
“People need to slow down,” Jones said. “You’ve got to pay attention to these flashing lights. I don’t know what the cause of it was, but firefighters and EMTs, they are out there all the time.”
To help students and staff process any grief, the Mineral Point Unified School District is offering “pupil services support” today, district officials wrote on social media.
“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve alongside our entire community in mourning the tragic loss of two beloved members of the Mineral Point Fire Department,” the post reads. “We are extremely grateful for the selfless service of all of our first responders, especially those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
Similar posts of support and condolences flooded Facebook on Thursday from fire departments, emergency medical agencies and other first responders throughout the tri-state area.
“Our hearts are heavy this morning as we woke up to the news that two Mineral Point firefighters have been lost in the line of duty overnight,” posted the Lancaster Fire Department, echoing the sentiments being shared throughout the area and beyond. “Please keep the families of the Mineral Point Fire Department in your thoughts.”