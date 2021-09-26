Applications are being accepted for a grant program designed to support walkability in communities.

Community Change Grants from America Walks and Active People, Healthy Nation provide $1,500 to programs and projects that create the opportunity for walking and movement at the community level.

The number of grants awarded varies each year, depending upon available funds.

Information and applications are available online at bit.ly/3hSCgMZ.

The application deadline is Sept. 30.

