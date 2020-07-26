Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
March 2020:
Earlville, Iowa — Kelsey Boeckenstedt
Spring 2020:
Dubuque — Kortney Lightfoot
Edgewood, Iowa — Kennedy Carithers and Evan Ronnebaum
Farmersburg, Iowa — Trace Engelhardt
Fennimore, Wis. — Kayla Kephart
Guttenberg, Iowa — Erica Armstrong
Manchester, Iowa — Thomas Hansel and Carlee Ketchum
McGregor, Iowa — Jakob Regal
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Spring 2020:
Asbury, Iowa — Garrett Arensdorf and Lee Bonifas
Bellevue, Iowa — Ryley Seymour
Cascade, Iowa — Lynsey Dolphin and Kylie Kelchen
Dubuque — Joseph Duehr, Grant Kincaid, John Patrick, Samantha Pfab and Carter Shaull
Dyersville, Iowa — Paige Deppe
Maquoketa, Iowa — Drew Hare
Peosta, Iowa — Tyler Bitting
Worthington, Iowa — Courtney Deutmeyer
Winona State University
Winona, Minn.
Spring 2020:
Manchester, Iowa — Madison Klostermann
Peosta, Iowa — Thomas Lake
Platteville, Wis. — Noah Tashner