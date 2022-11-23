MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently approved the third and final reading of an ordinance raising utility rates.
The increases were discussed during the fiscal year 2023 budget process.
The ordinance amendment will raise the city’s water rates by 5% and the sewer rates by 2%.
Last month, City Manager Tim Vick noted that when the council was discussing increases during its budgeting session in January, it wasn’t seeing the inflationary pressures it is seeing right now.
“We are seeing costs go up considerably,” Vick said at the time. “The costs to perform maintenance and repairs are outpacing what we are bringing in.”
In accordance with state law, Vick told the council that municipal utilities are supposed to be operated like a business, meaning utility rate revenues need to cover operating expenses. They can’t be supplemented by other city funds.
“We do a very good job of making sure we are working within our means but, at the same time, our costs are going up and we have to be responsive to that,” Vick said.
With the city’s wastewater plant turning 12 years old, Vick also advised the council that the facility inevitably will need to be upgraded to continue meeting environmental standards, so building a reserve in the water and sewer funds is a prudent move.
The city’s solid waste collection contract with Kluesner Sanitation also has entered its third year of a six-year contract, meaning the built-in step increase has arrived. The solid waste collection rate will increase to $13.25.
