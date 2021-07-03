CASCADE, Iowa — More than 50 people volunteered Friday morning to install new playground equipment and perform other work at a Cascade park.
The “build day” in Legion Park was a requirement of the KABOOM! grant that was secured by the city to fund the project.
The additions include an inclusive whirl that is designed to be wheelchair accessible and rubber mulch surfacing, which volunteers said is softer and safer for children.
“It melts my heart to know this many people are out here (volunteering),” said City Administrator Deanna McCusker. “And a big shoutout to the baseball team. Without them, we’d be out here all afternoon.”
Twenty Cascade High School baseball players volunteered, which replaced their morning practice. The teammates helped install equipment and spread out rocks for the base layer of the playground surface.
“We’ve made sure everyone has something to do,” said senior Eli Green. “It feels good doing something for the community, and I’m sure the pool (employees) appreciate it.”
Cass Hoffman, a freshman on the team, joked that he was doing all of the work, which received laughs from some of his teammates.
Amy Manternach and Tara Noonan, both of Cascade, cleaned the dirt and dust off the newly installed equipment.
“It is such easy access for the kids at the pool to come out and play,” Noonan said.
Manternach added that amenities such as the playground help encourage former Cascade residents to return and start a family.
While waiting for their swim lessons at the pool, children watched the construction. One of them was Ruby Kolpin, 6, the oldest of Noonan’s five grandchildren.
Noonan explained some of the playground details to Kolpin, who said she was most excited for the new balance beam.
Before build day, the playground only had a small structure with slides and a few swings. Several Cascade High School girls were removing the rocks stuck in the holes of the structure.
One of the high schoolers was Brooklyn Leos, who will be a junior in the fall. She said she was aiming to complete 120 service hours to receive a special recognition when she graduates.
“People have put a lot of dedication and time into this,” she said about the playground. “It’s great to see people helping each other.”
Cascade High School baseball coach Roamn Hummel said the build day was a way for his team to appreciate the town they grew up in — a town that a lot of their parents also grew up in.
“It’s good to give back,” he said. “I think the kids realize it’s a good thing to do.”