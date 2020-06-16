LANCASTER, Wis. — After more than two and a half years of planning, fundraising and construction, Lancaster’s new municipal swimming pool will begin a phased opening on Saturday, June 20.
During the first week of operations, the pool will only be open to lap swimmers.
Common Council members left it to city staff to determine the next stage during the week beginning Sunday, June 28, which will add open swimming, water aerobics and, possibly, swimming lessons to the mix.
The pool opening was unanimously approved by council members this week.
At most, 30 patrons will be permitted at the pool due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That capacity limit applies to open swim, which will occur in 75-minute sessions.
During lap swim, three to seven swimmers can use the pool, depending on the day of the week. Sessions occur for 45 minutes.
Fifteen minutes are allocated for sanitizing high-tough areas between each session.
Patrons are encouraged to reserve their spots online in advance of arriving at the pool.
The diving boards and waterslide will remain open provided that patrons respect social-distancing rules.
The pool bathhouse will be closed, so patrons are expected to be ready to swim upon arrival. Deck chairs also will be unavailable, so customers wanting a place to sit must bring their own. Concessions will not be available.
Patrons are expected to remain 6 feet away from other parties not within their group.
During the first week of operation, pool hours for lap swimming will be from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.