An upcoming event will celebrate the Indian holiday recognizing the country’s independence.

A free India Independence Day luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.

The event features an Indian food lunch and a question-and-answer session featuring members of the community originally from India.

Space is limited to 100 guests and online registration is required by visiting https://bit.ly/3rEFKGN.

COVID-19 precautions will be enforced, including social distancing and mask wearing.

Tags

Recommended for you